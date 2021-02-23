UCLA runner dismissed for allegedly calling ex’s new boyfriend the N-word

The Instagram account “ucla_is_racist” posted text messages and video of a student, Chris Weiland, making racist and misogynistic comments

A UCLA student has been dismissed from sports teams after several disturbing accounts of him allegedly making racist and sexist comments have surfaced.

Cross country and track and field teams member Chris Weiland has been dismissed from the teams for the comments that surfaced on an Instagram account. The director of the teams issued a statement that he had been dismissed on Tuesday, reported by the Los Angeles Times. Weiland had previously been suspended and then reinstated before the video was posted to an Instagram account ‘ucla_is_racist.’

“In January, I decided to reinstate him to the team. However, after team members and the athletic community expressed concern, it became clear that his continued involvement with the team is incompatible with the culture of mutual support and respect we’re fostering,” wrote Coach Avery Anderson in a statement is posted to the team’s Twitter.

Statement from Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Avery Anderson. pic.twitter.com/mt9wNW9NIl — UCLA Cross Country (@UCLAXC) February 23, 2021

The Instagram account posted text messages and video of Weiland making racist and sexiest comments. In a four-minute video, he is heard crying to a woman who appears to be his mother via the car speaker. Weiland is upset that a woman he was involved with kissed a person he refers to as a “n—-” and who he says lives in the “ghetto.” He refers to the woman as a s—- and other derogatory names.

Though the woman on the line objects to his language, Weiland continues. Toward the end of the video, he is seen in a UCLA sweatshirt.

“When she says she doesn’t, you know, want to get back together, why do you think?” Weiland asks the woman on the phone. “It’s because she wants to be with this f— f— who has no future. She’s going to be with a stupid n— who’s going to be in community college all his life.”

UCLA’s Black Student-Athlete Alliance lambasted the school for not reprimanding Weiland sooner and despite his language, it appears he still remains a student at the prestigious university.

“As a university that champions itself on the accomplishments of its Black athletes that have broken the barriers of social justice, we find it deeply disturbing to learn that UCLA knew about an incident of blatant racism, homophobia, and sexism and did very minimal actions about it,” wrote UCLA’s Black Student-Athlete Alliance.

The comments were made in 2019, prior to Weiland attending the school. He transferred to UCLA after attending, Mt. San Antonio College and California State University, San Bernardino.

