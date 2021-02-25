Wesley Snipes will not appear in ‘Blade,’ champions Mahershala Ali

'I don’t have any involvement, but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions. It’s a beautiful thing,' said Snipes

Blade is back!

The reboot of Blade is on the way but it won’t include the iconic Wesley Snipes. Mahershala Ali has signed on to play the iconic role but in a new interview with Uproxx, on Wednesday, Snipes says he is excited for Ali to take on the role.

“I don’t have any involvement, but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions. It’s a beautiful thing. I think he’s a heck of a job. He’s got a heck of a job on his hands,” said Snipes to the publication.

(Credit: Getty Images)

The actor boasts that his Blade days are not over, but he is working on a new picture that will give original die hard Blade fans their fix.

“We have two things. We have one which is a female action franchise. And also what we call our Blade-killer, our Blade on steroids,” said Snipes who stared as the Marvel Comics character Blade from 1998 to 2004.

Wesley Snipes attends the LA Premiere Of Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name” at Regency Village Theatre on September 28, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“And we set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel. But the action is going to be … Well, we did white belt action in Blade. Now we’re going to do black belt action.”

The actor is also set to appear in Coming 2 America as General Izzi who plays against Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem.

“To get a chance to work with Eddie again, Arsenio, and to be on the set of a movie that was not only iconic, but had so much influence on my continued pursuit in the arts, was wonderful,” said Snipes. “Wonderful.”

