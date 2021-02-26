Mike Tyson slams Hulu over upcoming ‘Iron Mike’ series

Oddly, for a story based on his own life, Tyson himself is not involved in any capacity with the project.

While Hulu is moving forward with their Mike Tyson series, Iron Mike, Tyson himself is slamming the streamer on their handling of the series.

Iron Mike is set to be an eight-episode series based on the life and career of Mike Tyson. From the team behind the popular film based on Tonya Harding, I, Tonya, the series is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life” of Tyson, calling him “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Mike Tyson attends the Citi Taste Of Tennis on August 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing)

In a recent statement, Tyson slammed Hulu for their new autobiographical project. The famed boxer said in his statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising.”

He goes on to express his disappointment and frustration with the project.

He explains, “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights.”

Tyson then calls for Hollywood to analyze how they handle, and profit off of Black stories. He says, “Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”

The Iron Mike series is created by Steven Rogers, the screenwriter behind I, Tonya. Serving as showrunner and executive producer is Karin Gist, executive producer and showrunner of Mixed-ish on ABC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu declined to comment on Tyson’s statement.

Mike Tyson (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We reported that multi-talented Jamie Foxx has been gearing up to take on the role of Mike Tyson in the long-awaited biographical film.

“Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get it done, but we officially got the real ball rolling,” said Foxx, whose career spans more than three decades. “I can’t wait to show people what it is.”

Foxx has also disclosed that he has been bulking up his physique in preparation to play Tyson, the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history.

“The transformation begins… ‘FINDING MIKE,’” Foxx said in an Instagram post showing off his early prep progress. “A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment (sic) of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing.”

