Emmy Awards to air in September on CBS, Paramount+

Even in these uncertain times, CBS has confirmed the Emmy Awards are still a go for this year

Loading the player...

Awards season hasn’t been the same since the COVID-19 pandemic caused industry-wide delays in Hollywood. But this week, it’s been confirmed that CBS has set a date for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, which will also be streamed on Paramount+.

According to reports, the rebranded Paramount+ streaming service launches on Thursday and will allow subscribers who pay for the premium tier ($9.99 a month) to access their local CBS stations.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s humanity will be on display in Oprah interview to challenge society’s caricature of her

The Wrap explains, “The September date likely gives the Emmys a chance at a mostly-normal show, depending on how well the vaccine rollout has gone by then. Last year’s Emmys, which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were a mostly virtual affair, with winners streaming in from their homes.

In what would be a trend for these Zoom-inspired ceremonies, the 72nd Emmys on ABC hit a record-low 6.1 million viewers, a dip of 29% compared to the year before. Among adults 18-49, the decline was 13%.”

To their point, last Sunday, NBC’s telecast of the Golden Globes was down 68% from the 2020 ceremony, despite having fan favorites like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from both coasts.

Despite the dip in viewership during the pandemic, that hasn’t stopped Black creatives from making history in the winners’ circle.

Last September, Zendaya made Emmys history by becoming the youngest person to win the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama. She earned the honor for her role as a drug-addicted teen, Rue, in the provocative HBO series Euphoria created by Sam Levin and executive produced by Drake.

At the young age of 24, the former Disney star beat out Hollywood heavy hitters including Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

Zendaya could hardly contain her excitement when her name was announced.

Zendaya wins “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for #Euphoria at 2020 #Emmys!



At 24, she’s now the YOUNGEST winner ever in this category. 🍾



pic.twitter.com/TKj6lbGBRR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 21, 2020

“I’m really, really nervous. Ok. Oh gosh…I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category, I admire you all so much, this is pretty crazy — I don’t really cry,” she said through tears in a heartwarming acceptance speech that immediately went viral.

READ MORE: Noname’s Book Club facility set to provide political education classes, food drives for community

“To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do…And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you’re my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud.”

She also took the time to encourage the youth and shout out the work they have been doing amid all the chaos in the country right now.

“I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” she said.

“I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

