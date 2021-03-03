Solange was ‘fighting’ for her life while recording ‘When I Get Home’ album

Solange took to Instagram to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her hit fourth LP, which earned rave reviews back in 2019.

Loading the player...

Solange‘s 2019 album, When I Get Home, was a critical smash, earning rave reviews and featured listings on multiple “year-end” lists. In a recent Instagram post, however, the singer-songwriter revealed she was “fighting” for her life while making her lauded fourth album.

This Monday marked the two-year anniversary of When I Get Home, an LP blessed with songs like “Stay Flo” and “Binz,” plus contributions from Sampha and Tyler the Creator. It was Solange’s third Top-10 album on the Billboard 200, and in honor of the occasion, she took to Instagram to detail her process with the record, revealing what it means to her and where she was in her life as she made it.

Solange Knowles attends the Lena Horne Prize Event honoring the young singer-actress last February in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Town Hall)

“When I first started creating ‘When I Get Home,'” she began in her caption, “I was quite literally fighting for my life…in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! 🙂 with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant.”

She then detailed God “speaking to her” the more she wrote. “Half the time I didn’t know where it was coming from. I only knew I had to open the door and honor it. … When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn’t have a clue of why or what the journey would look like.”

While revealing a lot about what led her to When I Get Home, Solange still teased that she has more to share with her fans.

“One day, I’ll tell y’all about the days I’ve had since I opened this door,” she wrote. “The things I’ve uncovered. The life long healing I’ve begin. The great divine joy and love I’ve experienced. The stories of my past I’ve survived that I had stored all up in my body…. till it said…. no more. The re-learning. The reckoning. This album led me to all of it.”

Read More: Solange calls for officer’s arrest in Breonna Taylor’s death

Solange concluded her lengthy caption thanking her fans, writing: “Life has now become before WIGH and after WIGH. I’m so grateful for you guys allowing me the space and time. So so so grateful. Ima be celebrating all week long the coming of home 🖤.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone from 2019, pianist Christophe Chassol, with whom Solange collaborated on When I Get Home, opened up about her process.

“I didn’t know what she would do with what I did with her, but she used it with perfection” Chassol said at the time. “People think she’s like, a pop star. But she’s really down to earth. She’s not forced to make a hit. She doesn’t have to. That’s freedom.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

