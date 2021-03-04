Ciara performs Cardi B’s ‘Up’ challenge on yacht

Fans ran to the dancer’s Twitter page to praise her performance

Ciara has entered the Up Challenge.

The Grammy-winning singer dropped it low and showed off her goodies while on a yacht in Mexico with her husband Russell Wilson. The singer did not hold back as she danced to Cardi B’s new single, “Up” and supporters say she nailed it.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Fans eagerly went to the dancer’s Twitter page to praise her performance. The video was posted on Wednesday and folks are still commenting.

“Every time she drops a twerk video, a baby announcement comes shortly after. I love this for her,” wrote one user.

Every time she drops a twerk video, a baby announcement comes shortly after. I love this for her 🥰 March 3, 2021

“ugh I love her,” added another.

ugh I love her 😍😍😍 — 💲💕 (@tynepretty) March 3, 2021

Of course a few haters couldn’t help but to comment but the Mommy simply captioned the video as, “It’s Up,” #BoatFun #CardiB

TheGrio reported that Wilson said in a recent GQ interview that his biggest fear is losing the singer.

“What’s my biggest fear?” Wilson quizzed Ciara as the couple played a lightning round of Q&A in front of a crackling fireplace.

Without hesitation, Ciara responded, “Not being prepared.”

“Yeah, but I probably have one that’s bigger than that,” Wilson prodded to which Ciara responded by smirking and asking, “Is it L-O-S-I-N”

Before the pop star could finish spelling the word “losing,” her hubby smiled at her and said, “Yes, losing you” which immediately caused Ciara to blush and coo at his admission.

During their cover story interview, the seemingly perfect couple opened up about how they’ve kept the romance alive despite their busy careers and growing family.

Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

“We have some fun rules that we created,” Ciara said explaining that the duo makes it a point to never be away from each other for too long. “What is it, like 10 days that we don’t wanna push past, babe? Ten days when we travel?”

“When we first met it was 14 days,” Wilson answered, referring to their courtship in 2015 and wedding in 2016. “Then it was 10 days. And now it’s no more than seven or five. I don’t know, it may be really five days at this point.”

“We laugh about it,” Ciara said, “because I’m like, ‘Babe, how many days?”

Aside from being what “relationship goals” are made of, the inseparable couple has also been a dream team when it comes to business, and have started fashion brands, fragrances, a charitable foundation, and LLCs together.

“We’re just grateful that we get to spend time together every day,” Wilson explained. “Every morning we wake up together it’s a blessing, and we get to smile from ear to ear and know that ‘You know what? Let’s go. Let’s go do this.’ ”

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson at the NFL Honors in February 2020 after the couple announced they were pregnant. (Photo: Getty Images)

“I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl,” Ciara chimes in, “and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this.”

As reported by theGrio, the lovers also recently launched a fashion brand.

According to Forbes, the new venture, is named for “love, respect, and care,” as well as “love, Russell and Ciara.” Wilson, his wife and former Lululemon CEO Christine Day co-founded the company with the intention of “democratizing fashion” by making what has historically been an exclusive industry more accessible to everyone, including young consumers.

“Being a brand that can speak to the consumer is really important in times like this,” said Day, a veteran of the retail industry who met the couple back in 2014. “I took over Lululemon at the point of a financial crisis and had to find a way to resonate with consumers and as a result, we were one of the best stories during that time period. So a recession doesn’t scare me if you have the right story and right time.”

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

