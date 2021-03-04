Top 5 things to look out for in ‘Coming 2 America’

theGrio is running down the top things to keep an eye out for while tuning into 'Coming 2 America' this weekend

Loading the player...

The Joffer family is back and better than ever in the upcoming Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America. The Eddie Murphy follow-up brings the laughs, the looks and so much more to the screen, giving audiences some much-needed escapism in the midst of a global pandemic.

This time around, Akeem is charged with preparing his long-lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), for the throne after discovering he fathered a son during the events of the first film. The King of Zamunda is accompanied by a host of characters, including Semmi (Arsenio Hall), Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley) and his eldest daughter, Princess Meeka (KiKi Layne).

theGrio had a special sneak peek of the film and we’re counting down the top things to keep look out for while tuning into Coming 2 America.

1. The Costume Design:

Head costume designer Ruth E. Carter brought her A-game for this project. From Akeem’s kingly ensembles to his daughter’s stunning outfits, the entire cast looks absolutely flawless. Detail is given to every costume that appears on screen, and audiences will see a wide range of head pieces, jewelry, prints, beading, patterns and so much more. Bella Murphy, who plays Akeem’s second daughter, told theGrio exclusively that she felt “blessed” to work with Carter. “When you put on her costumes, it just makes getting into your character so much easier,” she shared. “It was just amazing.” We couldn’t agree more!

Garcelle Beauvais stars in Coming 2 America. Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios

2. The Music:

Coming 2 America really brings the royal flavor when it comes to the tunes. The soundtrack, produced by Def Jam Recordings, features a slew of memorable soon-to-be hits, including a Megan Thee Stallion and Bobby Sessions collab, “I’m a King.” The album will also feature Teyana Taylor, who gives an epic musical performance in the film that viewers won’t want to miss.

3. The Nostalgia:

Let’s keep it real—sequels are all about reminiscing, right? Coming 2 America doesn’t hold back when it comes to yesteryear, bringing back nearly all of the original characters from the first film. Audiences will get to enjoy the likes of Randy Watson, Reverend Brown, Maurice, Mr. Clarence—even the McDowell’s restaurant is back for more fun! Take a moment to transport yourself back to 1988 when watching this sequel.

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall star in Coming 2 America. Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios

4. Celebrity Cameos:

Nearly all of Black Hollywood wanted to part of this film (who can blame them?!) and it shows. The sequel features a host of celebrity appearances and cameos, including an appearance from rapper Rick Ross, who somehow found his way to Zamunda, and Morgan Freeman, who is featured in a laugh-out-loud hilarious scene with James Earl Jones, Eddie Murphy and more. Make sure to keep a close eye out for more pop-ups from your fave Hollywood starlets.

KiKi Layne and Eddie Murphy star in Coming 2 America. Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios

5. Girl Power

Coming 2 America may center around Akeem’s discovery of his son, but it’s his badass daughters that really rock. Layne’s Princess Meeka, Bella Murphy’s Princess Omma and Akiley Love‘s Princess Tinashe are all beautiful, skilled, accomplished women and girls who aren’t afraid to defend themselves, use their voice and show their power. They may be royalty, but the daughters are skilled in combat and know how to handle their own. The trio more than likely learned it from mom Queen Lisa, who also doesn’t hold back in the movie. Enjoy some much-needed Black girl magic—just in time for Women’s History Month!

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

