Viola Davis shows off curly afro for Critics’ Choice Awards

Viola Davis rocked a naturally-kinky short afro as she attended the hybrid 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by actor Taye Diggs.

The actress was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Although she did not win the category, which went to Carey Mulligan, for Promising Young Woman, the film still earned three wins. Davis’ costar Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Best Actor award for his performance. The film also claimed Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup.

Davis shared photos from her night on social media, congratulating Boseman, costume designer Ann Roth and her glam team, displaying her elegant evening attire and textured afro.

Her short, yet full hair was accented by statement earrings from Lorraine West Jewelry and a vibrant turquoise dress by Greta Constantine. She is joined by her husband in one of the photos.

Congrats to all the winners and nominees of last night's @CriticsChoice Awards! Especially my beloved Chadwick, legendary costume designer Ann Roth and my amazing Glam squad @sergiowastaken and @jamikawilson!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/1ZT86egoqN — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 8, 2021

Earlier this year, the acclaimed actress and her 10-year-old daughter, Genesis, stunned in the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, sent by Beyoncé. Together, the mother-daughter duo sported looks from the collection which resulted in them trending on social media. theGrio reported she aims to encourage her daughter to reach the ultimate levels of self-love.

“I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it,” she said two years ago according to the report. “That’s all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change.”

With a career that has already reached legendary status, Davis could soon make history with another win. According to Golderby, the actress has been nominated for 10 Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning five coveted SAG trophies. During this year’s award show, she is nominated for Best Actress and Best Ensemble.

If she wins either category, she will rank fourth for most SAG Awards by any actress of all time. If she wins them both, she will tie with Allison Janney in third place with seven wins.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds the leading record with nine wins, followed by Julianna Margulies with eight. If Viola Davis earns Best Actress, she could become only the third woman to win Best Actress twice at the SAG Awards.

The 55-year-old star recently opened up about the different set of standards and opportunities for dark-skinned actresses with The Telegraph.

“There is still a sense that a woman has to look a certain way and be a certain age in order to be sexual on screen. And if those rules are broken, they’re broken for white actresses only. And they’re wonderful white actresses — Meryl Streep in ‘Hope Springs,’ or Diane Keaton in ‘Something’s Gotta Give.’ But I don’t feel like that same freedom has been extended to black women, especially dark-skinned black women. I simply don’t see it,” Davis said.

