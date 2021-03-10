Plaskett: ‘How dare you say that we are not interested in families in Black community’

The lawmaker offered a passionate dialogue after it was suggested Black people lack family values

Rep. Stacey Plaskett D-U.S. Virgin Islands, passionately responded to Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., on the house floor on Wednesday after he suggested Black people do not value “the old-fashioned family.”

Grothman was speaking about a clause in the earned income tax credit that mentions a marriage penalty. He went on to mention Black Lives Matter and the impact it had on the last election. He then followed up by saying the group does not value the old fashion family.

A frustrated and appalled Plaskett shot back with, “how dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community?” She also added that Black people have been able to keep their families alive for over 400 years despite the “assault on our families.”

But the Republican representative did not stop there. He then stated that Joe Biden’s inauguration speech, which focused on inclusion and unity in America, was divisive.

“To go down this route is only going to create divisiveness in America,” said Grothman.

Rep Grothman + Rep Plaskett Photo: theGrio

During Biden’s first speech as president, he spoke on racial justice and overcoming white supremacy.

“A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer. A cry for survival comes from the planet itself,” said Biden during the inauguration.

“A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat. To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity, Unity.”

Republicans are working to hold power in government, as reported by per theGrio.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is reportedly plotting his exit from politics, and he has reportedly named his protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as his top replacement.

According to multiple reports, McConnell plans to step down before the end of his term. Under the current state law, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear would choose the person to fill the vacancy until a senator is formally elected.

However, McConnell is allegedly trying to eliminate this statute by pushing new legislation that would allow the state GOP to select his successor. Beshear is a Democrat and McConnell wants his seat to go to another Republican.

“The new legislation, Senate Bill 228 — dubbed by some inside the state Legislature as the Daniel Cameron Election Bill — was filed on February 10, 2021, during the Kentucky General Assembly’s 30-day “short” session,” The Intercept wrote.

Cameron, the first Black attorney general in the state of Kentucky, tops McConnell’s list of potential successors. As theGrio previously reported, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case have filed a petition to impeach Cameron over his handling of the proceedings, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

The petition says Cameron breached the public trust and the duties of his office when he misrepresented the findings of the grand jury in the Taylor case.

