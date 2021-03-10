Sen. Scott: ‘Woke supremacy is as bad as White supremacy’

The South Carolina Senator is falling in line with his Republican counterparts by taking aim at "cancel culture."

Republican Senator Tim Scott told Fox News host Trey Gowdy that “woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy. We need to take that seriously.”

Scott was replying to comments made by Joy Reid where she said that the South Carolina Senator participated in a GOP press conference denouncing the increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour to show a “patina of diversity.”

Scott’s press secretary Caroline Anderegg tweeted in response to the comments saying, “Unsurprising that someone like Joy would stoop that low–I guess that’s what you do in the absence of a substantive policy critique. The senator has been leading the fight against the misguided Dem wage hike for weeks.”

Before Scott appeared on the show, Gowdy also criticized Reid’s comments saying, “when she calls a United States Senator who’s a subject matter expert a prop, a token, or a superficial covering, that’s personal and that’s wrong and she should be held to account.”

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

Republican lawmakers have taken to using the term “woke” alongside “cancel culture” to push back against accountability for racist language and images.

The latest manifestation of this faux outrage focused on the six Dr. Seuss books pulled from publication for images that negatively depict Asians. One of the leading voices in the “fight” against cancel culture is Fox News host, Tucker Carlson.

“Dr. Seuss was never a major literary figure,” he wrote on Twitter. “But his memory matters more than ever. The battle over what Dr. Seuss stood for — over what it means to be racist — will have consequences that extend for generations. If we lose that battle, America is lost.”

While fighting against “woke supremacy” like Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head, conservatives have also denied and downplayed white supremacy.

Carlson said, falsely on February 22, that “there’s no evidence that white supremacists were responsible for what happened on Jan. 6. That’s a lie.”

Conversely, FBI Director Christopher Wray said definitively in a public hearing before Congress on March 2, that “there’s no doubt” that the Capitol riots were executed by violent white extremists.

