Six more people accuse T.I., Tiny of sexual assault, lawyer says

'If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already.'

Six more alleged victims of T.I. and Tiny have come forward with sexual assault claims against the celebrity couple.

New York-based attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing several of the women who claim they were sexually assaulted, drugged, or kidnapped by T.I. (born Clifford Harris) and Tiny (real name Tameka Harris). Blackburn told The Daily Beast that six more potential victims have reached out to him after he sent a letter to authorities in California and Georgia calling for an investigation into the allegations.

“If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already,” Blackburn said, who is representing 11 accusers, including a male who claims T.I. and Tiny made “terroristic threats” toward him.

Blackburn’s letter details disturbing incidents involving the duo that date back to 2005, The New York Times reported. Per The Daily Beatsl, the letter contains accounts from five women, including a former member of the military, an exotic dancer, an intern, and Tiny’s former assistant.

The woman who served in the U.S. Air Force claims she partied with Tiny and T.I. at a club in Los Angeles in September 2005. At one point, she consumed a drink given to her by Tiny that may have been laced with a narcotic. After returning to the couple’s hotel room, the woman began feeling “lightheaded and dizzy.” She claims Tiny washed her and T.I. in the shower. Once in the bedroom, the woman began throwing up and T.I. allegedly tried to insert his foot in her vagina.

“She told him, no, and the next thing she remembers was waking up naked on the couch with a towel thrown over her with a very sore vagina,” the letter alleges.

Another woman claims she was a 17-year-old high schooler who interned for Tiny and T.I. in 2006. She has a similar tale of being drugged, throwing up, passing out and waking up “naked on a bed… bleeding from her vagina. She also felt discomfort in her anus,” the letter claims.

A male employee of the couple was tasked with taking her home and he allegedly made her take the morning-after pill, telling her “she needs to learn to keep her mouth shut” and “if she did not that bad things could happen to her and her family.” A family member would later take her to the hospital where she learned she suffered “trauma to her anal cavity due to intense anal penetration,” the letter claims.

“These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” the letter states.

Blackburn is calling on law enforcement officials to “tackle and end the stream depravity being committed” by T.I. and Tiny. He said preliminary conversations are already underway but declined to say in which state.

“This is very sensitive, and I do not want the Harrises to get off on a technicality because I may have disclosed something prematurely or because something may have gotten out,” Blackburn said. “For me, the goal is to get justice for these women, hands down. This is not about money. This is not about clout.”

“These women have come forward because there’s a void that has been left in their lives and the people that created the void are Clifford and Tameka Harris. Granted, the void can never be fully filled, but at least it can be put back together if these cases are handled with care, are thoroughly investigated, indictments are executed, and the Harrises are prosecuted.”

A lawyer for the celebrity couple, Steve Sadow, said in a statement to The New York Times that his clients “deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations.”

