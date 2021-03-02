T.I. will not return to ‘Ant-Man 3’ amid sexual assault allegations

Some media outlets are reporting that T.I.'s character, Dave, was never expected to return at all in 'Ant-Man: Quantumania.'

Rapper/actor T.I. won’t be returning to the third installment of the Marvel Ant-Man franchise amid recent allegations of sexual misconduct.

Clifford “Tip” Harris — who acts under both that name and as Tip “T.I.” Harris — played Dave, a friend of Scott Lang/Ant-Man, the character played by Paul Rudd, who helped him on his adventures.

Rapper/actor T.I. reportedly will not be returning to the third installment of the Marvel “Ant-Man” franchise amid recent allegations of sexual misconduct. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Several media outlets are reporting that T.I.’s character was never expected to be part of Ant-Man: Quantumania. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Ant-Man: Quantumania is still in development, and “things can still shift, including which characters are in the script.”

The third Ant-Man film will have another new familiar face: Jonathan Majors as the villain, Kang the Conqueror. Majors is best known for his portrayal of Tic in the hit HBO series, Lovecraft Country.

Atlanta attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn led a press conference yesterday, where he stated that he is representing 11 alleged victims — 10 women and one man — who claim that T.I and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, engaged in multiple crimes, including sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment.

Blackburn encouraged authorities in both Georgia and California to investigate the allegations.

Meanwhile, Steve Sadow, an attorney for the couple, told E! News they “deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

The allegations surfaced last month after a former friend of the pair, Sabrina Peterson, shared a viral thread of women who reached out to her, detailing their sexual liaisons with the couple. The accounts frequently included allegations of being plied with drugs and rough sex.

While the Harris’ have continued to deny the allegations, they’ve had an impact on their careers. Their hit VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, halted production last month after the claims went viral.

