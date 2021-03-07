Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion added to the Grammys performance list

The Grammys was originally set to air on Jan. 31 but was postponed due to COVID-19

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Doja Cat and Brittany Howard are some of the many artists set to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards airing on Sunday, March 14 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The award show will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

The ceremony, which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and stream on the Paramount + platform, was originally set to air on Jan. 31 and was postponed due to growing concerns over COVID-19 as positives cases were on the rise.

In January, Rolling Stone reported that organizers of the ceremony cited “thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear,” in their decision to reschedule.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021,” Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy chair and interim president/CEO, Jack Sussman, EVP specials, music, live events and alternative programming, and Ben Winston, Grammy Awards executive producer said in a joint statement at the time.

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.”

This year’s Grammys will limit crowd sizes and enforce social distancing. Performers will be “coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic will also be highlighted with employees who work for Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Hotel Cafe, New York City’s Apollo Theater and Nashville’s Station Inn. These employees will present awards to this year’s winners.

Beyoncé currently leads with nine nominations, further extending her current record as the most nominated female artists in Grammy history with 79 nominations over the span of her career. “Black Parade,” her “Savage (Remix)” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and her film Black Is King are among those nominated.

Roddy Ricch is the most nominated male artist this year wit nine nominations, including Song of The Year for “The Box.” He won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Performance for his feature on the late Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle.”

IM SO EXCITED TO FINALLY ANNOUNCE THAT I WILL BE PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS MARCH 14TH!!! Hotties get ready 😜🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nz2zt0qHVP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 7, 2021

Megan The Stallion, who scored four nominations including Record of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, tweeted, “I’m so excited to finally announce that I will be performing at the Grammys March 14th! Hotties get ready.”

