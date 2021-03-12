Okla. high school basketball announcer calls Black team the N-word for kneeling

A video surfaced on Twitter on Friday of someone at the Oklahoma high school game calling players the N-word because they decided to kneel for the national anthem

An announcer was caught making racist statements at a girl’s basketball game.

A video surfaced on Twitter on Friday of someone at an Oklahoma high school game calling players the N-word because they decided to kneel for the national anthem, per Nomantranscipt.com.

“They’re kneeling? F***** n*****,” said the individual. “I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F*** them. I hope they lose. C’mon Midwest City. They’re gonna kneel like that? Hell no.”

(Credit: screenshot)

The game happened on Thursday between Norman High which is located in Norman, Oklahoma and Midwest City, located in Oklahoma County.

“On behalf of the NFHS Network and the OSSAA, we sincerely apologize that this happened at one of our events,” said executive director David Jackson of The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

“While we are currently investigating the incident, this crew will not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships. This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA.”

The individual was under contract by OSSAA to announce the game and provide a play by play through NFHS Network online stream.

An announcer at a girls high school basketball game in Oklahoma was caught on a hot mic calling the team “fucking niggers” for kneeling during the national anthem

NFHS Network said it is “aggressively investigating the incident,” and will no longer work with the individuals involved.

“We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff, “said the NPS Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino in a statement.

“It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.”

Colin Kaepernick attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The man who inspired sports players to kneel around the world is still working to create change. As reported by theGrio, fresh off of his new Snapchat docuseries, Colin Kaepernick’s acquisition company is seeking to raise $250 million in its “initial public offering.”

Kaepernick is, of course, no stranger to social justice. While still unsigned to any team on the NFL, Kaepernick has remained steady in his activism and push for social change, from his Know Your Rights camp to his philanthropic efforts.

Now, according to multiple reports, Kaepernick is forming a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Mission Advancement Corp., with “plans to acquire an approximately $1 billion company that has the potential to create a positive social and cultural impact.”

Co-founded by Jahm Najafi, the official filing states, “We believe Mr. Kaepernick’s substantial business experience combined with his long-term leadership on racial equity and justice issues will support our success in identifying a prospective target company and adding transformational value to the combined entity.”

The filing also states, “Najafi and Kaepernick’s commitment to their social mission is reflected in the formation of the independent board, made up of 100 percent Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and has a female majority.”

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

