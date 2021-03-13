Sheryl Underwood speaks out about Sharon Osbourne as CBS launches ‘review’

Underwood said she wanted to use that moment to ‘be a better example’

Loading the player...

Sheryl Underwood has spoken out after her intense exchange with The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne earlier in the week.

Osbourne, 68, received intense backlash for supporting Piers Morgan. Morgan questioned the authenticity of Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts which were revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. March 9, 2021

During an appearance on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Friday, Underwood addressed the conversation, saying, “I got calls from all over the world from people that I was wondering, ‘How did you find me? How do you know me?’ I was getting prayers, I was getting love.”

Underwood continued by saying she wanted to use that moment to “be a better example” for people to stay composed when it comes to addressing similar situations, according to PEOPLE.

“And I want people to know this, I believe that God was telling me, ‘I have a plan for you. I am about to pour down a blessing upon you. I just need to know, are you ready because you will face this again?” Underwood said. “I just wanted to be a better example for people that are working just a regular old job, that had to compose themselves.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion to donate $100k to Breonna Taylor Foundation

She said she kept her composure because she considers Osbourne a “friend.”

“I thought we were having a conversation like we normally do. But then I got a feeling that, wait a minute, this ain’t what it usually is,” she said. “I also got another feeling of, okay, Sheryl, this is time for you to step up into the leadership position … this is time for you to show what you’re made of, and in a personal way. No matter what somebody says about you, I can show you something better than I can tell you.”

PEOPLE also reported that CBS has begun an internal review of the incident.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” the network said in a statement provided to PEOPLE on Friday night. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

Many people online commended Underwood for her composure while criticizing Osbourne, who told Underwood to “educate” her on racism while scolding her to not cry. Elaine Welteroth voiced her frustration about Underwood being expected to educate Osbourne and accused Osbourne of gaslighting.

No one should be surprised by Sharon Osbourne's behavior. She has been consistently loud in her willful stupidity (about race) throughout the years.

The public gaslighting might be a new lil twist tho.



Sheryl, I am so sorry. #TheTalk #EverybodyTalks https://t.co/Rnqno7Vfie — Shar Jossell (@SharSaysSo) March 10, 2021

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “It was the “Educate me!” for me. It is not a black woman’s job to educate ANYBODY about racism. The education one seeks is EVERYWHERE. Further telling someone they have no right to their tears while YOU’RE crying is just: *Viola grabbing her purse*”

😑😑😑😑😑😑😑 — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 11, 2021

Holly Robinson Peete responded with blank face emojis and later shared her experience with Osbourne when she was a co-host on The Talk. Peete said Osbourne referred to her as “too ghetto.”

Read More: ‘Charlie Hebdo’ cover shows the Queen kneeling on Meghan Markle’s neck

“I bring this up now because I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took with her co-host who remained calm and respectful because…she HAD to,” Peete said.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

Osbourne responded to Peete’s claims with a screenshot of an email she received from Peete after she was released from her contract.

In response to Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk. pic.twitter.com/zu3Vc1oHCy — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 13, 2021

“In response to Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an email sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

