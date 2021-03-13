Megan Thee Stallion to donate $100k to Breonna Taylor Foundation

The rapper revealed that her partnership with FashionNova will donate money to the foundation on the one-year-anniversary of Taylor's death

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her partnership with FashionNova Cares has granted the Breonna Taylor Foundation a $100,000 gift on the one-year-anniversary of Breonna Taylor‘s death.

theGrio reported Megan created a partnership with the fast-fashion brand to initiate the Woman On Top fund with a commitment to donate $1 million throughout the month of March to help support women-owned businesses, women-focused charities and organizations, and scholarships.

“I’m excited to collaborate with FashionNova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving $1 million dollars to support women-led businesses and organizations,” said Megan. “These donations are life-changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

On Saturday, she announced the foundation, founded by Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer, is the recipient of $100,000 in a social media post.

“A year ago today Breonna Taylor was tragically taken from her family and friends. Breonna’s name continue’s to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “The core mission of the foundation is to support economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability. The foundation also seeks to help young people to realize their full potential, empowering them to participate in political processes and achieve better health, with mentorship programs for high-school girls, after-school initiatives, and educational support.”

The official website for the Breonna Taylor Foundation has yet to be updated with core information. The social media account has information on voter registrations, clothing drives and other community efforts.

This is not the first time Megan has used her power and platform to support Breonna Taylor. theGrio reported the rapper used her Saturday Night Live debut in October to make a bold statement in Taylor’s honor. As she performed her hit single “Savage,” the rapper and her team of dancers stood boldly with their firsts in the air on a set that sported the message “protect Black women.”

Gunshots froze the performance as audio of Malcom X said, “the most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman. Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair, the color of your skin, the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself, from the top of your head to the soles of your feet.”

The voice of activist Tamika Mallory then called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron directly, and said he was “no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.”

Megan herself closed out the section of the performance with her own statement:

“We have to protect our Black women and love our Black women because at the end of the day, we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

In the year that has passed since police officers shot Breonna Taylor dead in her bed during a flawed raid, her family still seeks justice. theGrio reported her mother opened up about the emotional toll of the incident during a new interview.

“I don’t know the difference in the days anymore,” she remarked according to the report. “Nobody has been held accountable, and that’s the problem.”

Taylor’s death sparked calls for justice and protests worldwide. Her mother shared how the support has been helpful during the past year and that she is “eternally grateful.”

“So many people who never even met her, but they learned of her. They came to stand for her. What happened to her wasn’t right. I could never say thank you enough,” she said.

“Just to know who Breonna was, she didn’t deserve that. And so, I’ve always felt like I’ve had one job. It was to protect my kids. And so — how do you not continue to fight?”

Louisville police and officials have prepared to endure possible protests and unrest on the first-anniversary date.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s DeMicia Inman.

