Claudia Jordan concerned about the ‘pressure’ on Zaya Wade

'It’s really none of my business, but I feel like it’s our job to talk about these things,' said Jordan

Loading the player...

Claudia Jordan, host of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, is the latest celebrity to give the public their opinion on Dwayne Wade’s 13-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade. Zaya Wade came out as transgender last year.

Jordan’s comments were in response to B2K member Jarell “J-Boog” Houston who slammed former first lady Michelle Obama for supporting Wade during their interview.

Under Hollywood Unclock’s comment section, Houston called Obama’s encouragement of Zaya”demonic,” and said that “the world is close to an end.”

“This is not cool. Very demonic. Using this child for their new agenda. Take away the man, make the women the new man. And no more reproduction. Thus child shouldn’t be the front runner of the movement. Sad but true. Wake up ppl. This world is close to the end. It’s like they creating the gateway for the kids that are coming up. Like the power of suggestion and saturation of the new human is scary. Look at the clothes for men, etc. Hair styles. Men looking more like women by the day. And women’s attitudes are becoming more manly by the day.”

Read More: Anita Baker asks fans not to buy or stream her music as she battles for her masters

Jordan said that Obama was simply encouraging Wade, but she did express concern about whether or not Wade feels “pressure.”

“I think two things can be possible at the same time. I think the fact that — what Michelle Obama was doing was encouraging to a child. She was looking out for someone — an individual — and other kids that are like that,” Jordan said.

Claudia Jordan attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“On the other hand — I think some people are not properly articulating how uncomfortable they may feel about a child being pushed. They may think that child is being pushed to the front of the agenda — pushed to be the face of this. Now if Zaya is 1000% okay with that, then I’m all for it. It’s really none of my business, but I feel like it’s our job to talk about these things,” Jordan continued.

Read More: Cardi B puts spotlight on independent Black artists nominated for Grammys

She continued, “I want Zaya, at the end of it, not to feel any pressure. Like, if Zaya ever felt like, ‘You know what? I don’t feel this way anymore.’ Does Zaya feel this ridiculous amount of pressure to not be able to go back? Not saying that she wants to but I feel like it’s such a young age to have so much pressure on her shoulders. Mrs. Obama was encouraging a child and that should be commended. There should be no criticism for that.”

Vivica A. Fox weighed in on Houston’s criticism of Zaya, saying, “Let that child live.”

“To folks who don’t like it, do know that this is a child. Her family supports her 100 percent and I commend Gabrielle and Dwayne for letting her be who she is,” she continued.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

