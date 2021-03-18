Loni Love recalls Nicki Minaj demand for chicken after hour late to ‘The Real’

The comedian appeared on 'Nightly Pop' with Nina Parker

In a recent appearance on Nightly Pop, Loni Love recalls Nicki Minaj‘s demand for chicken after arriving an hour late for her appearance on The Real.

Loni Love spilled some tea on Nicki Minaj while discussing the rapper on the popular E! talk show, Nightly Pop. While breaking down rumors that Minaj is not the most punctual person, Love revealed a story about the rapper when she appeared on Love’s talk show, The Real. Love shared, “Nicki can be a little, um, not punctual because I had her on the show The Real, but girl, it’s worth it.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 04: TV Personality Loni Love attends the Mercedez-Benz USA’s Official Awards Viewing Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Love then detailed exactly why waiting an hour for the rapper was “worth it” in her eyes. She explained to Nightly Pop‘s Nina Parker, “She was about an hour. And we had to go buy chicken for her whole crew.”

A shocked Parker then asked Love, “Why?!” before Love explained, “We had to go buy chicken. It was a demand…It was Popeye’s, girl! So I didn’t have a problem with that. Because I was like, ‘OK, let me go get it while we’re waiting.'”

Parker also couldn’t believe Love went and got the food herself, saying, “You did not go get it yourself!” Love revealed, “Oh yes I did because there was nothing to do! I went with the P.A. It was a lot of chicken, y’all. They wanted a lot.”

She added, “After I waited an hour, Nicki came, Nicki killed it, so it was worth the wait. And then when I went back to the dressing room all that chicken was there. I said, ‘This was worth it!’ Because I had the leftover chicken.”

The topic of Nicki Minaj’s punctuality stemmed from the Nightly Pop hosts discussing a recent room on the social media app Clubhouse, in which Tiffany Haddish was referred to as “the Nicki Minaj of comedy.”

As theGrio previously reported, while Haddish received the compliment, another Clubhouse user chimed in saying, “But unlike Nicki, she shows up on time…” Then, Haddish chimed in on the app with some not-so-kind words about the “Pills N Potions” singer, saying, “and unlike Nicki I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

After playing the audio, Parker said, “Tiffany, I don’t know what’s going on with you and Clubhouse, girl, but I’m seeing headlines from you in Clubhouse all the time.” Then, Love shared her feelings about the social media app in general and how the conversations aren’t as “safe” as they seem.

She explained, “This is why I don’t like Clubhouse, cause it’s messy. It’s supposed to be a conversation in a safe space, but it gets out to everybody, now we’re talking about it!”

