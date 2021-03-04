Loni Love to host Salute Her Awards honoring Cynthia Erivo, Holly Robinson Peete and more

Other honorees to be recognized include LaTosha Brown, co-Founder of Black Voters Matter, and Pinky Cole, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan.

Comedian and The Real co-host Loni Love is hosting the 2021 Salute Her awards with Cynthia Erivo and Holly Robinson Peete among the honorees.

The ceremony is a celebration of Women’s History Month. It is the first virtual event of Café Mocha’s ‘Saluting Our Culture’ award series, according to a press release. Future ceremonies will be held in June and September “honoring the phenomenal impact and contributions of African Americans globally.”

The Salute Her Awards theme of “creating a legacy,” recognizes women who go above and beyond through resilience and innovation to establish a legacy of connections for generations to come. Performers slated to take the virtual stage include Eric Benet, Gloria Gaynor, and Dr. Dorinda Clark Cole. There will also be a special tribute to the late Cicely Tyson.

Loni Love will host the Salute Her Awards with Holly Robinson Peete and Cynthia Erivo among the nominees (Getty Images)

Erivo is set to be honored with the Creating the Legacy Award. Following the ceremony, her portrayal of Aretha Franklin will debut on the National Geographic anthology series Genius: Aretha.

Robinson Peete is being honored with the Toyota Champion Award for her work with the HollyRod Foundation she co-founded with her husband, retired NFL quarterback Rodney Peete. The organization provides “medical, physical, and emotional support” to people with Parkinson’s disease and families with autistic children.

“Toyota is proud to wrap this extraordinary year for the Salute Her Awards Tour by awarding Holly Robinson Peete and the HollyRod Foundation,” said Alva Adams-Mason, group manager, multicultural business strategy and dealer relations for Toyota Motor North America, in the provided statement.

“The brand honors the selfless work of the HollyRod Foundation and their commitment in offering compassionate care to individuals and families living with autism and Parkinson’s disease.”

Erivo and Robinson Peete are not the only women of the group being highlighted during this year’s Salute Her Awards.

LaTosha Brown will be honored with the Champion for Change Award. She worked diligently against voter suppression and co-founded the Black Voters Matter movement.

New York Times bestselling author and founder of MyBrownBaby.com Denene Millner will receive the Champion for Children Award. Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a leading scientist who helped create the COVID-19 vaccine will receive the Game Changer Award.

Melanie Campbell the president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation will be honored with the Trailblazer Award, and Pinky Cole, founder of the innovative plant-based eatery Slutty Vegan, is set to receive the Powerhouse Award.

Pinky Cole,of The Slutty Vegan at an Essence event on Dec. 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Café Mocha Radio launched its annual Salute Her Awards events in 2011. The mission of the event was to establish a space to give recognition to “dynamic women who have made contributions in their communities and breaking down barriers.”

In its 10-year history, past honorees include activist Sybrina Fulton, broadcast personality Wendy Williams, Iyanla Vanzant, actress Ta’Rhonda Jones, CNN correspondent Fredricka Whitfield, theGrio’s lead White House correspondent April Ryan, actress Pam Grier, Cynthia Bailey, and more.

