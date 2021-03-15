Tiffany Haddish brought to tears as she learns about Grammy win while filming show

The comedian learned the news while filming her CBS show 'Kids Say The Darndest Things'

While filming the upcoming season of her CBS show, Kids Say the Darndest Things, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was brought to tears when she learned of her Grammy win for Best Comedy Album.

At the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, Haddish’s Black Mitzvah comedy special competed with releases from veteran comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, and Jim Gaffigan. The special featured hilarious jokes from Haddish but also illuminating stories about her past and rise to fame.

When the Grammy Awards were handed out, Haddish, one of the busiest women in Hollywood, was on set, taping an episode of her show.

In the heartwarming clip, Haddish is in the middle of filming when someone off-camera reveals that she won Best Comedy Album. Completely shocked, the comedian asks in the clip, “Y’all serious? I really won?”

As tears begin to fall, her child co-stars gleefully applaud Haddish. She then speaks to the historical significance of her winning this award. Haddish explains to the kids, “Do you know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986?” One of the children tells her, “Yes, I learned that for Black History Month!”

Haddish continues, saying, “Yes, a Black woman hasn’t won for Best Comedy Album since Whoopi Goldberg.” In 1988, comedy legend Whoopi Goldberg won Best Comedy Album for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording.

In fact, Haddish is only the sixth woman to ever take home the award, and second since Goldberg in ’86 (Kathy Griffin won in 2014 for Calm Down Girl.) Now as the second Black woman to win this coveted award, Haddish also speaks to the long and winding journey she’s had to get to where she is today.

Haddish asks her co-stars, “Can I tell you why I’m crying?” She continues, “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And it’s a lot of times that you feel like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’ And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds you just say, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna put my best foot forward and I’m gonna give the world the best that I got.'”

Haddish ends the inspirational clip by giving the children around her some priceless advice. The comedian tells them, “Anything is possible,” before the kids start cheering for her again.

Haddish is executive producing and hosting the revival of Kids Say The Darndest Things, which originally aired from 1998 – 2000 with Bill Cosby as the host.

At the time of the announcement, Haddish shared her excitement for the revival in a statement, saying, “I’m excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can’t understand what they are saying on social media, they’re using too many abbreviations!”

