Tiffany Haddish throws shade at Nicki Minaj: ‘I treat everybody with respect’

The conversation has led fans to conclude that the comedian and the rapper got beef

Tiffany Haddish threw a bit of shade at Nicki Minaj during a recently recorded Clubhouse chat.

The Girls Trip star was chopping it up with fans on the social media app when she was compared to the hip-hop star. When one user said Haddish is the “Nicki Minaj of comedy right now,” another noted that unlike Nicki, at least Tiffany “shows up on time.”

The comedian fired back by adding… “And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.” The conversation has led fans to conclude that Haddish and Minaj got beef. Listen to the leaked Clubhouse audio via the clip below.

Minaj previously had a few choice words for Haddish during the 2018 VMAs, after the actress made a joke about the group Fifth Harmony during her opening monologue, TMZ reports. The “Queen” rapper wasn’t having it, telling Haddish … “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch!”

Tiffany Haddish reacted like this after being compared to Nicki Minaj during a recent Club House chat.



Does this sound shady as h3ll to y’all? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ov7fG8VxaT — ItsOnSite (@ItsOnSiteTV) March 15, 2021

Nicki Minaj has not responded to the Clubhouse comments but her notoriously loyal fanbase has already taken to Twitter to snatch Haddish’s edges for the perceived disrespect. One Twitter user commented, “All Ima say is Tiffany Haddish better get ready. They coming.” Another wrote, “If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. “

Haddish, meanwhile, is at the top of her game after winning her first Grammy award on Sunday. theGRIO reported that she was filming for the upcoming season of the CBS show, Kids Say the Darndest Things when she was brought to tears after a producer informed Haddish of her Grammy win for Best Comedy Album. Her Black Mitzvah comedy special competed with releases from veteran comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, and Jim Gaffigan. The special featured hilarious jokes from Haddish but also illuminating stories about her past and rise to fame.

“Do you know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986?,” said Haddish while taping the show on Sunday. One of the children tells her, “Yes, I learned that for Black History Month!” Haddish continued, “Yes, a Black woman hasn’t won for Best Comedy Album since Whoopi Goldberg.”

In 1988, Whoopi Goldberg won Best Comedy Album for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording.

Haddish is executive producing and hosting the revival of Kids Say The Darndest Things, which originally aired from 1998 – 2000 with Bill Cosby as the host.

In December, she opened up to PEOPLE about her 40-pound weight loss during the COVID pandemic.

“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she said, theGRIO reported. Haddish revealed that she has been diligent about taking her vitamins and working out every day and reflected on how her past has shaped her current outlook.

“I was homeless and hungry – that’s like two Hs you don’t want to be! Once I got over that hump, I felt relieved. But also I felt like I must continue to work and create opportunity for others so that I don’t end up that way again,” she said. “I believed there was definitely going to be a better day, that the things that I was going through was to get me stronger for something greater. That the pain that I was feeling was all to prepare me for success.”

*theGRIO’s Jared Alexander and Cortney Wills contributed to this report

