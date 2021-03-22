Quincy Brown remembers mom Kim Porter: ‘Most important woman in my life’

The 'Power Book III' star teamed with Google to celebrate his mother via a touching video tribute

Loading the player...

Quincy Brown is celebrating Women’s History Month by paying tribute to his late mother, model Kim Porter.

On Nov. 15, 2018, Porter was found unresponsive at her residence in Toluca Lake, California, and pronounced dead at the scene, theGRIO reported. The manner of death was certified as natural, according to People. Porter had reportedly been struggling with flu symptoms.

Twitter

Considered the first lady of hip-hop in the ’90s, Porter was mom to Brown, 29, (whose father is singer Al B. Sure) and Christian “King” Combs, 22, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, whom she shared with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Porter was 47 at the time of her death.

Read More: Quincy Brown posts heartfelt message about losing his mother, Kim Porter

“I chose to highlight my mom [for Women’s History Month] because she definitely was and still is the most important woman in my life,” said Brown in a new interview with PEOPLE. “Any time something comes across my way and I think of her first, that means something, and this is one of those no-brainers. She’s had that much of an impact on me to where I can talk about her every day for the rest of my life.”

Brown teamed with Google to celebrate his mother via a touching video tribute. In the clip (see above), the Power Book III star recalls some of his favorite moments with his mother. He also revealed to PEOPLE that his bond with Porter was strengthened when they smoked cannabis together at the Rihanna and Eminem concert in August 2014 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Quincy was 23 at the time.

“That was a huge, huge, huge, ‘Whoa’ [moment],” he said. “I didn’t think it would bring us closer, because we were already close. Once we started doing that, we uncovered a different layer of friendship. It opened a whole new light. Not to say that if we didn’t have it we wouldn’t be so close, but we became that much closer. There’s no such thing as too close, especially when it’s your mom.”

Brown may be the “spitting image” of his famous father, but the songwriter and actor said “I see myself more in my mom than my dad. Exactly who I am is who my mom is, personality wise. We have pretty much spitting images of everything else outside of looks. Literally everything is mirrored. I am her.”

When asked what he admired most about Porter, Brown said, “I can’t give you one, but I’ll give you one of many. [I admire] her energy and pureness. She never changed, even if she was sad or down, she always gave 100 percent of herself.”

“I don’t know how, but I got this same little trait of hers,” he continued. “We care about people more than we care about ourselves.”

Brown shared with PEOPLE that his mom was “silly, silly, silly, silly,” and she had a very peculiar habit whenever she went for a stroll in New York.

Read More: Diddy pays tribute to Kim Porter on second anniversary of her death

Kim Porter, Quiny Brown (Twitter)

“Whenever she took walks in New York, she would have this specific route that she would take so that her path, I’m not even kidding or trying to be funny, her path was literally the same path as the horses so she could smell their manure the whole time,” Brown explained. “You know how some people are obsessed with certain smells, she literally has had that obsession for probably 15 plus years. Let the wind blow, let it hit your nose when you walk.”

Brown also noted the one life lesson his mother passed down to him that he will forever live by… “To always plan,” he said.

“Plan what you want to do and don’t do anything just to do it. That [advice] factors in with everything, through music, business, love, relationships and through your day,” he added.

theGRIO’s Keydra Manns contributed to this report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

