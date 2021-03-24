Former Texas trooper arrested for sexually assaulting women during traffic stops

Lee Ray Boykin Jr. has been arrested and charged in assaults on two women

A Former Texas state trooper has been accused of sexual assault.

Lee Ray Boykin Jr. has been arrested and charged in the assault of two women. FBI Houston posted an image of the man to Twitter on Wednesday announcing his arrest, per The Hill.

“#BREAKING Lee Ray Boykin Jr., a former trooper w/the TX Dept of Public Safety is accused of sexually assaulting two women during separate traffic stops in 2020. Authorities believe there may be other victims. If you have information, please call the FBI at 713-693-5000. #HouNews,” read the post’s caption.

#BREAKING Lee Ray Boykin Jr., a former trooper w/the TX Dept of Public Safety is accused of sexually assaulting two women during separate traffic stops in 2020. Authorities believe there may be other victims. If you have information, please call the FBI at 713-693-5000. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uVmLJEwAf5 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) March 24, 2021

He is also being hit with falsification of records charges and weapons charges. The former officer also will stand in front of the U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon on Wednesday and could face life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say he allegedly committed the acts during a traffic stop last August near a north Houston hotel.

He gave the driver a warning but ordered the passenger to get into his patrol vehicle and then drove miles away. He instructed her to get out of the car and forced her to perform oral sex while he held his hand on his gun. He also threatened her with jail time if she refused.

According to prosecutors the woman “feared for her life,” as she was forced to perform the act near a dumpster.

He allegedly committed a similar act days before the encounter with the woman in north Houston.

Other violence in Texas has made headlines recently, as per theGrio.

According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder.

Neighbor Mauricio Alvarez, who recalled to KPRC how he’d often see Means around the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, said the suspected shooter “knocked on the door and he was like, ‘Oh, can you check if you have water coming down, because the little girl clogged the toilet.’”

Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex. He said he also heard someone banging on a car and someone saying “Get out of here. Get out of here!”

He continued to KPRC, “He went running upstairs, and we heard like four to five shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams.”

KPRC reported that Walker was shot multiple times, and she later died at Bayshore Hospital.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Earline House, Walker’s grandmother. “My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning.”

This incident comes not yet a week after another tragic loss for the family, who are related to Porschia Branch, the 28-year-old victim of the fatal March 14 car crash in which Branch’s three children also perished, according to KPRC. The family was killed in what is suspected to be an accident caused by a drunk driver, says the report.

Additional reporting by Jamal A. Hansberry

