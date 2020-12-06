Megan Thee Stallion shows off her real hair

Megan gave millions of fans a rare glimpse of her hair

On Saturday night rapper Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a special treat when she posted a video of herself dancing enticingly to her song, “Move.” The post was captioned” “Let my real hair down now it’s MTS UNCUT. Song MOVIE from my album GOODNEWS.”

Wearing a bright yellow bodysuit and swinging her hair as she busted moves, “Hot Girl Meg” proved that her legs and glutes were as strong as ever while also giving her millions of fans a rare glimpse of her real hair. Her hair has grown tremendously since she first revealed it back in August 2019 on Instagram.

Back then, she posted a series of photos to her Instagram feed that showed off her curly bob without extensions.

The “Good News” rapper wrote across Saturday’s video, “Finally Let My Real Hair Breathe.”

Flaunting a makeup-free face and healthy natural hair that flows down to the middle of her back, Megan The Stallion proved that her beauty is truly God-given.

Many of her fans expressed approval at her sultry dance moves and her natural beauty.

“It’s the REAL hair for me,” wrote one of her followers.

Celebrities with long hair, like Cardi B and Sannai Latham, have recently taken off the wigs and removed the extensions to reveal the length of their hair.

When detailing her natural haircare routine, Cardi B divulged on Instagram that her hack for growing hair was a homemade deep conditioner that involved a mixture of avocado, banana, argan oil, mayonnaise, black castor oil, eggs and honey.

As theGrio previously reported, “Nappily Ever After” star Sanaa Latham took to Instagram to reveal a head full of healthy hair that touches her shoulders, three years after shaving her head bald.

