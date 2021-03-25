Amin Joseph tells DaniLeigh ‘Snowfall’ is a ‘black thang’ after singer says she can’t ‘get into’ show

The actor responded to the singer's critique on Twitter, shading her in the process

Loading the player...

Amin Joseph responded to singer DaniLeigh after she tweeted that she could not get interested in the hit series Snowfall.

The “Lil Bebe” singer recently faced backlash for colorist behavior. theGrio reported in January that DaniLeigh issued an apology for her most recent song, “Yellow Bone,” and still defending it in the process.

Read More: Isaiah John talks Leon’s redemption in ‘Snowfall,’ filming without John Singleton

She took to social media to address the backlash, writing, “Why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types… Why y’all so sensitive & take it personal… Gahhhh damn.”

DaniLeigh is shown hanging out at Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” album release party last February in Miami. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records)

While DaniLeigh continued to defend “Yellow Bone,” the controversy didn’t seem to blow over. She used Instagram to explain how she feels people have misinterpreted her message, issuing an official apology video while still defending the song and its message.

“I just wanted to address what’s going on with me right now,” she says. “I think it’s super important because I definitely feel super misunderstood.”

She went on to insist that people are twisting her song’s original intent, explaining, “I think people twisted it into thinking, like, I’m trying to bash another woman, another skin tone; like, that was never my intention. I wasn’t brought up like that, I never looked at my skin as a privilege. I never looked at me as ‘I’m better than somebody because of my skin tone.’”

She also denied being racist, stating, “Colorism is a real thing, so I do get it. But I’m not that. I’m not a colorist. I’m not a racist. I date a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends.”

Amin Joseph (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) DaniLeigh Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Read More: Melvin Gregg talks ‘Snowfall’ role and what he learned from John Singleton

In a now deleted tweet, she recently shared that she could not get into the FX hit series which chronicles the 1980s crack epidemic.

“Am I the only one that can’t get into snowfall,” she questioned.

Joseph, who stars as the character Jerome Saint, responded “It’s a black thang,” in reference to her recent controversy. “You wouldn’t understand,” he continued adding the #SnowFall hashtag.

DaniLeigh and Amin Joseph’s Twitter exchange

Read More: WATCH: Cast of ‘Snowfall’ reflects biggest lessons learned from John Singleton as show returns for Season 3

Snowfall was recently picked up for a new season. theGrio reported ratings have earned Snowfall, starring English actor Damson Idris, as drug dealer Franklin Saint, a season five renewal at FX.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 08: (L-R) Dave Andron, Michael Hyatt, Angela Lewis, Amin Joseph, Isaiah John, Damson Idris and Carter Hudson arrive at the premiere of FX’s “Snowfall” Season 3 at Bovard Auditorium At USC on July 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, released a statement coinciding with the season renewal.

“Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV, its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season.”

He continues, saying, “This series owes its excellence to the amazing team behind Snowfall, its co-creator John Singleton and co-creator/showrunner Dave Andron and executive producers Walter Mosley, Leonard Chang, and Tommy Schlamme. Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

