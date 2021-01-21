Singer DaniLeigh slammed for ‘Yellow Bone’ song celebrating ‘light skin baddies’

'Why I can't make a song for my light skin baddies?'

Rapper and singer DaniLeigh is catching heat over her new song titled “Yellow Bone.”

The 26-year-old Miami native teased the track on social media on Thursday, along with the caption: “YELLOW BONE THATS WHAT HE WANT,” she wrote. Her boo, rapper DaBaby appeared to co-sign in the comments of her post with yellow emojis, Complex reports.

Dominican Dani is now being accused of pushing colorism, with many taking issue with the fact that she’s not Black. DaniLeigh has fired back by defending her tribute to “light-skinned baddies.”

“Why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies??” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types… Why y’all so sensitive & take it personal… Gahhhh damn.”

DaniLeigh also took to Twitter to clap back at her critics, writing, “Congratulations y’all gotta another thing to say about me when u hate.”

She went on to make clear that “only God can cancel me.”

She added, “the people around me are the ones that know my heart and intention and real life … I’m sorry if I offended u.”

The relentless backlash ultimately prompted DaniLeigh to delete the “Yellow Bone” teaser, but folks are not letting her bury the moment so easily.

One Twitter user wrote, “Have all the celebrity PR reps been fired? Do they still exist? Because I know Danileigh didn’t get on social media to promote a song that says “yellow bone that’s what he want”, and then call people sensitive. I know I didn’t just see that!”

Another added, “Why is DaniLeigh, a non black woman, creating a colourist ass inflammatory song called Yellow Bone. Someone help me understand.”

Stop playin w me pic.twitter.com/ortY441ahd — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) January 19, 2021

A third commented, “Danileigh is basically a yt woman so by perpetuating colorism i have no choice but to consider her a yt supremacist.”

And this user noted, “DaniLeigh is a white Latina from South Miami whose privilege put her in the view of Chris Brown. That’s everything that needs to be said.”

Twitter user with the handle @Uri_Mercury summed it up with: “Dani Leigh lost me with that “Yellow Bone” song. Yall still makin songs that enforce colorism and fetishization of light skinned ppl in 2021? Being Light Skinned is NOT a personality trait, and sad to say, it’s honestly all some of yall got, which is tragic.”

