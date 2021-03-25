Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter account after backlash

'I am honestly deeply bruised,' said Teigen

Model and entrepreneur, Chrissy Teigen, has deleted her Twitter account after backlash for her collaboration with Kris Jenner.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” Teigen wrote in the farewell message. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

The once wildly popular Twitter user bid adieu to her 13.7 followers with a three-part message.

“For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,” she continued.

Chrissy Teigen quitting Twitter is a really, really bad reflection on the company's ability to fight abuse. She wasn't just some famous person. She was a power user, and a fan favorite internally (she spoke at Twitter's company-wide retreat in early 2020). This one will sting. https://t.co/eqhbyNKHJM March 25, 2021

Her comments followed the Monday announcement of her collaboration with Kris Jenner. The two came together to create a line of plant-based cleaning products. “Years in the making — excited to finally announce the launch of @GETSAFELY,” Teigen tweeted. “Plant based with aromatherapy oils annnnnd it works. Could cry. Cannot wait to see this in your homes. (Really!!!)”

Fans responded that the collaboration was inauthentic because it was a partnership with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Love you but don’t like you getting involved with that family. Does not fit with your brand,” one fan wrote. “And how much money do they need? I find them revolting and an example of what is wrong with the country. You are better than this. Sad to see this.”

In her last post, Teigen wrote, “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap-back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

Teigen was popular on the app and often shared her strong opinions and photos of her family. In 2017, she was blocked by then-President Trump after telling him, “no one likes you.”

Teigen’s Instagram account remains active.

