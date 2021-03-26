House committees investigating federal government’s handling of Capitol riots

'Some of them went in and they’re, they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards,' said Trump

Loading the player...

Seven committees of the United States House of Representatives have launched an investigation into the federal government’s handling and response to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The U.S. Capitol (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Judiciary, Oversight, Armed Services, House Administration, Appropriations, Homeland Security, and Intelligence Committees all sent letters to numerous departments requesting documents, communications records, and more between the dates of Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021 in order to gain more clarity into the events that proceeded the Capitol riots.

Read More: Detective files for divorce after wife pictured at Capitol riots with another man

The letters were sent to the White House, Justice Department, FBI, National Archives, Pentagon, National Guard, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Park Police, Department of the Interior, and the intelligence community.

“We understand that the Department continues to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in the events on January 6, 2021,” the letter to the Justice Department reads. “We are happy to work with you to ensure that the document requests in this letter do not interfere with ongoing investigations and prosecutions.”

According to Politico, letters were also sent to D.C. police and city government as well as internal congressional agencies including the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms. Both heads of those departments resigned immediately following the attacks. Additionally, Capitol Police and the Architect of the Capitol were contacted.

Here's what Trump had to say on Fox tonight about the Capitol riots:



"It was zero threat, right from the start… Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards… a lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out" pic.twitter.com/tPCwuzrlOd — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 26, 2021

Former President Donald Trump defended the Capitol rioters in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Thursday night. He said that law enforcement is “persecuting” his supporters while falsely claiming that “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters.

Trump said that some “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

Read More: Trump still under investigation for Capitol riots, prosecutor says

But, Trump also added, “Some of them went in and they’re, they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out.”

Coronavirus protocols and the nature of the election certification meant that the Capitol Building was closed to visitors making entry into the building unlawful.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

