Meghan Markle sent homemade lemon cake to Chicago women’s shelter staff

The Duchess has a history of putting her personal touch on gifts and this was no exception

Loading the player...

Meghan Markle‘s love of baking is no secret, and now she’s used her culinary skills to send an extra special sweet treat to female volunteers in Chicago who worked alongside World Central Kitchen to provide food to those in need during COVID-19.

According to ET Canada, Markle and her husband Prince Harry sent the women a lemon olive oil cake she baked with fresh lemons from her garden, along with a letter, as part of their Women’s History Month acts of compassion.

“Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation,” the letter from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read. “Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!).”

They added, “To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you-our small token of thanks, from our home to yours.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Lifetime greenlights ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

The Daily Mail reports, “the tasty cake traveled 2,000 miles” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mansion in upscale Montecito to Chicago.

This isn’t the first time Markle’s penchant for gifting homemade goodies has made headlines. In 2018, while on tour in Australia, she made banana bread during her stay at Admiralty House and brought it with her to the Woodley family’s farm in Dubbo.

Now Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has teamed up with World Central Kitchen to help build four community relief centers “in regions disproportionately impacted by hunger.”

In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons 🍋 from her garden! pic.twitter.com/vnyXV9sOnh March 26, 2021

“In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!,” read a tweet from the organization’s official social media page.

“Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals,” a subsequent message explained. “Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago—which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals.”

They also noted, “Women are on the frontlines of our work: making & serving meals, volunteering, and leading businesses & organizations that serve their communities each day.”

Despite the couple’s ongoing commitment to their philanthropic endeavors, the world continues to be intrigued with the fallout caused by their viral sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

Read More: 5 shocking revelations from Oprah’s Meghan and Harry interview

CBS host Gayle King has revealed that Prince Harry gave her an update about what happened when he spoke to the Duke of Cambridge and Prince of Wales after the interview.

“Well I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” King shared with the CBS audience.

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

READ MORE: Georgia representative Cannon speaks out after arrest: ‘We will not live in fear’

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she continued. “And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.”

“No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time,” she noted. “And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the Press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.”

“Until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward,” she concluded. “But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

