Black Twitter, Internet reacts to Chet Hanks’s ‘white boy summer’

'Someone tell Chet Hanks that we’re already several thousand years into a white boy summer,' one Twitter user said



Chet Hanks, the son of Oscar award-winning actor Tom Hanks, continues to make waves online.

In an Instagram video, the 30-year-old proudly proclaimed that “white boy summer” is coming soon and told his followers to “get ready.”

“I just got this feeling man that his summer is ’bout to be a white boy summer, you know? Take it how you want. I’m not talking like [Donald] Trump, Nascar type white. I’m talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boys. So let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready. Cause I am.”

He added, “Is it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin ???? Tag a REAL vanilla king #Respectfully.”

The video, which garnered more than 160,000 views, caused singer Jon B and rapper Jack Harlow to trend on Twitter.

Someone tell Chet Hanks that we’re already several thousand years into a white boy summer. — Kylian Shambappé (@dopegooner) March 27, 2021

In TheShadeRoom’s Instagram page comments, Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Bobby Lytes said, “He’s cute…and I normally date Black guys so yea.”

Under a post on The Jasmine Brand, actor Laz Alonzo simply responded, “Nah.”

Singer/host Jessie Woo said, “Jon B somewhere minding his business singing bout what they don’t know.” She later reacted to his caption to tag a “REAL vanilla king” by asking, “Tag a what?”

Black Twitter and celebrities reacted, including Vulture writer Hunter Harris, who tweeted, “Justin Bieber rewatching the Chet Hanks video wondering how he missed his named being called.”

justin bieber rewatching the chet hanks video wondering how he missed his name being called — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 27, 2021

Screenwriter Shamar English tweeted, “Jon B when Chet Hanks said they’re about to have a white boy summer this summer” with a clip of Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Jon B when Chet Hanks said they’re about to have a white boy summer this year

pic.twitter.com/eig4CPztt7 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) March 27, 2021

Editor Andray Domise was more frank as he tweeted startling images of what “white boy summer” truly means to him.

Chet Hanks: "It's about to be a white boy summer"



White Boy Summer: https://t.co/N4OhiiTZ4O pic.twitter.com/Hkd5oaZ4Rb — Q. Anthony (FKA Andray Domise) (@andraydomise) March 27, 2021

In this past, Hanks caused controversy after being accused of cultural appropriation when a clip of him speaking in Jamaica patois to a reporter on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, went viral. At the time, he responded in a now-deleted Instagram post, saying, “Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh.”

theGrio reported that in 2015, Hanks issued an apology for his use of the N-word and spoke openly of his prior drug use before entering rehab.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET).

“I know a lot of y’all understood the point I was trying to make, but the truth is it’s not my place to speak on it and I’m genuinely sorry for the people that I offended,” he said at the time.

theGrio’s Blue Telusma contributed to this report.

