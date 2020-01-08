Tom Hanks may have received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globes, but it appears to be his son Chet Hanks who stole the show after he was filmed speaking in blatant Jamaican patois while being interviewed on the red carpet.

According to Baller Alert, over the weekend the 29-year-old went viral after a video of him speaking in his new accent made the rounds on social media. Not surprisingly, Hanks, who is also one half of the musical duo FTRZ, was soon slammed with allegations of cultural appropriation.

And he wasted no time responding on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of a headline about the video, along with the caption, “Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh.”

This was a clear insinuation that the his clip was being blown out of proportion at a time where there are far greater threats for Americans to be concerned with. And his mother, Rita Wilson, commented that his video was “maybe the best laugh of the night.”

For those wondering why Chet Hanks was at the #GoldenGlobes speaking patois like he was finna order a beef patty …. this is his daughter and her mom. Yes. #TomHanks… the 6th cousin of Mr. Rogers & arguably the kindest man in Hollywood has a black granddaughter. Not mad. pic.twitter.com/WgtqQDytGZ — ☼Blue-nita Applebum (@bluecentric) January 7, 2020

In the past Hanks has also been called out for his frequent use of the N-word while he was using drugs heavily in 2015. But in 2018 he confessed to Van Lathan that at the time he foolishly believed that sparking outrage by using the N-word could help to further his career.

He’s since changed his views on that word, citing that the birth of his daughter Michaiah in 2016 with Tiffany Miles – who is Black – gave him a reason to clean up his act and embrace sobriety.

“If my daughter wasn’t born, I don’t know if I would’ve made the change necessary. She saved my life, honestly,” he said to Access Live back in 2018.

