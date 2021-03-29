Trump slams Biden during Mar-a-Lago wedding speech

The 45th president says he doesn't agree with how the current president is handling immigration

Donald Trump is not impressed with how Joe Biden is running the country.

Per TMZ, Trump attended a wedding on Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago and took the opportunity to blast Biden. He criticized how the current president is managing immigrants at the border, China and recent tragic events.

“You saw what happened a few days ago? It was terrible and the border is not good. The border is worse than anyone has ever seen it,” said Trump.

“And what you see now multiply it times 10… what’s happening to the kids, they are living in squalor… there’s never been anything like it…thousands of thousands of people coming up from South America…it’s a disaster, a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and its going to destroy the country. And frankly, the country can’t afford it.”

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll 57% of Americans disagree with how President Biden is managing migrants at the border. Many are concerned the detention centers are housing people too close together and the conditions are unsanitary, all troublesome issues that existed long before Biden was elected.

“It’s a rough thing but do you miss me yet?” asks Trump as the crowd responds affirmatively and with cheers.

Then the former president begins to ramble about how he unfairly lost the election.

“We got 75 million votes. Nobody has ever gotten that,” he said.

Eventually he does provide acknowledgement of the couple getting married, John and Megan Arrigo, saying, “You are a great and beautiful couple…”

But despite the support Trump received from wedding guests, a Texas museum had to remove a Trump statue because customers would not stop attacking it.

As per theGrio:

Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio has pulled their wax figure in Trump’s likeness and placed it in storage after it was damaged from multiple attacks, PEOPLE reports. The wax figure has been transferred to an undisclosed location where it will undergo repairs.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said the museum’s regional manager Clay Stewart. The exhibits are “interactive,” and are in constant need of repair due to everyday wear and tear.

We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — [George W.] Bush, Obama or Trump — they’ve all had people beat them,” said Stewart. “The ears were torn off Obama six times. And then Bush’s nose was punched in. People are just aggressive about their political party.”

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In a statement, Suzanne Smagala-Potts, spokesperson for the museum’s parent company, Ripley Entertainment, said the museum “has a long history of creating wax figures of the US President to display at our Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditoriums. Our wax figures will need repairing from time to time, ranging from Hollywood celebrities to political figures.”

“Ripley’s only showcases the highest quality of exhibits and wax figures,” her statement continued. “When a wax figure has been damaged, we will remove the figure from public display and send it to our talented team of artists for repair.”

Smagala-Potts noted that Ripley’s wax museums allow visitors to “pose and take selfies,” with the wax figures. “A lot of times, figures will need repair and it’s not even intentional — people just want to touch the face of Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga or put their arm around it, and maybe they knock it down by accident,” she continued.

Additional reporting by Ny Magee

