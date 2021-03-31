Chet Hanks, ex-girlfriend take legal action after violent altercation caught on video

Kiana Parker claimed Hanks had been abusive for months on multiple occasions between Oct. 2020 and Jan. 2021

In January 2020, a judge granted a temporary protective order against Chester Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, popularly known as Chet, at the request of his ex-girlfriend, who claimed he was verbally and physically abusive.

According to TMZ, Kiana Parker and Hanks were involved in a physical altercation in January. Both parties claimed the other was violent. In a video obtained by the outlet, Chet Hanks appears to bleed from the forehead.

In the footage, she allegedly used a pot as a weapon, while Hanks claimed Parker attacked him with a knife.

The outlet reported she denied the allegation and claimed he had been abusive for months on multiple occasions between Oct. 2020 and Jan. 2021 when she filed for the restraining order. Hanks himself recently filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend after January’s bloody face incident, according to TMZ.

Hanks’s side of the story described an angry Parker who came to his property with a man armed with a gun after he broke up with her and claimed she stole from him, TMZ reported. According to Parker, she came to get her things with a team of movers when her ex-boyfriend antagonized her with a knife and attacked her in the street.

Parker’s attorney, D’Angelo Lowe, informed TMZ that she is under a doctor’s care at the moment and hopes to make the TRO permanent.

Hanks’ lawyer, Marty Singer, told the news outlet, “The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun when she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, causing him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, on January 14, Hanks was ordered to cease communication and stay away from Parker. The incident above took place on January 8, according to TMZ.

Parker detailed the multiple abuse claims in the court documents, including an incident in New Orleans when Hanks was filming for the Showtime hit series, Your Honor. The Chronicle reported he allegedly grabbed her arm, threw a bottle at her, and dragged her away from the door of their hotel room when she attempted to leave.

Hanks allegedly broke her phone, threatened to jump off of the balcony, and called her a “ghetto Black b—.”

The affidavit also revealed he had allegedly threatened to “blow (his girlfriend’s) brains out” and “blow his brains out as well,” while at their Sugarland, Texas residence. Parker then took her children and left, hiding Hanks’ firearm.

Court documents described how Hanks grabbed a knife, and in self-defense, Parker grabbed a pot and ran out of the house. He allegedly chased her, growling, kicked at her legs, and pushed her in an attempt to grab her phone. Her screams led the neighbors to call the police. Hanks then reportedly ran back inside screaming about his missing gun.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Last weekend, Hanks made headlines when he declared the upcoming warm season “white boy summer.” theGrio reported in an Instagram video, the 30-year-old proudly proclaimed that “white boy summer” is coming soon and told his followers to “get ready.”

He continued, “I just got this feeling man that this summer is ’bout to be a white boy summer, you know? Take it how you want. I’m not talking like [Donald] Trump, NASCAR type white. I’m talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boys. So let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready. Cause I am.”

He made followed up his viral video with official “white boy summer,” merchandise which received its own criticism. According to The Guardian, the t-shirts, hoodies, and hats use a racist font. The Gothic-style font is close to the one used by white nationalists and similar to the Fraktur fonts used in Nazi Germany and featured on the cover of [Adolf] Hitler’s manifesto, Mein Kampf.

Hanks went on to reveal “Black Queen Summer” merchandise in the same design.

