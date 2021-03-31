Lauren London remembers Nipsey Hussle on 2nd anniversary of passing: ‘I love you eternally’

'2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time'

On the second anniversary of Nipsey Hussle‘s tragic murder, his longtime partner Lauren London penned a beautiful tribute to the rapper on social media.

Wednesday, the actress posted a picture of Nipsey – legal name Ermias Joseph Asghedom – on her Instagram page along with a poetic prayer in his honor.

“The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey.” she wrote. “In Honor of His life and demonstration… May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be.”

“I love you eternally,” she concludes, signing off as “Your Boogie.”

The couple was together for five years, leading up to his death in 2019 and sharing one biological son Kross and co-parenting her son with Lil Wayne, Kameron, and Nipsey’s daughter Emani a previous relationship.

The anniversary of the rapper and entrepreneur’s passing comes just days after Lowynn Young, the public defender representing his alleged killer Eric Holder Jr., filed a bail reduction motion on behalf of her client. Young stated, “even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney.”

theGrio previously reported that Young’s claim is based on her argument that “the isolated nature of the case” makes Holder no public threat.

The motion, to which Judge Curtis B. Rappé has given the prosecution until Tuesday, March 30 to respond, insists that the court’s reduction of Holder’s bail will not qualify him as a flight risk, as he doesn’t own a passport and has strong familial and community allegiances.

According to Revolt‘s report of the prosecutors’ statements, Holder showed up “unannounced” to the rapper’s store, the Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles, where Nipsey Hussle was engaged in a meet-and-greet.

The two exchanged words that “had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching,” and Holder reportedly left.

Nipsey Hussle speaks to kids at the Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops Basketball Court Refurbishment Reveal Event on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA)

However, he returned with a firearm and he reportedly approached Asghedom in the parking lot of the shop, where the rapper had gathered with a few other men.

Surveillance footage shows Holder firing several shots at Asghedom, “trading [shots] between his right and his left hand,” as described by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney.

Holder is reported to have fled the scene after the shooting. He was arrested two days later, and has since been indicted on counts of murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges. A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for April 6.

