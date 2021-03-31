Storm Reid cries tears of joy after being accepted into USC

Reid shared a video of her learning the good news to her official Instagram page

Actress Storm Reid just shared a major milestone with her millions of followers. In a post on Instagram, Reid cries tears of joy while reading her acceptance letter from the University of Southern California.

By most standards, Storm Reid is already an incredibly successful 17-year-old. After having her breakthrough role in Ava DuVernay‘s A Wrinkle in Time, Reid has starred in successful film and TV projects such as When They See Us, Euphoria, and The Invisible Man.

While her list of accomplishments is already impressive, Reid is now adding another significant achievement to her record, though this one may take a bit longer than a movie contract.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Storm Reid attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Reid shared the exciting news of being accepted into USC to her Instagram page late Tuesday. In the video, Reid is FaceTiming while pulling up her decision from USC. Anxiously loading the page, she says in the video, “Oh my God, I’ve been waiting on this all day…I don’t think I can open it!”

With support from her mother, she finally logs into her account and checks the status of her application. Through tears, Reid says in the video, “I got in,” while her mom cheers in the background.

She wrote about her thoughts on her impressive achievement in the video’s caption, writing, “I’ve been on set allllllll day, and I wanted to wait to get home to open this. Was a ball of nerves all day. I got my first college acceptance two weeks ago, but I’ve been waiting on this one for a hot minute. WE GOT INTO USC BABY. ✨❣️”

With over 300,000 views, the post is taking off on Instagram with plenty of Reid’s famous friends flooding her comments with congratulations.

Her Wrinkle in Time co-star, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, left a lengthy comment on Reid’s video. Calling back to their time together on set, she wrote, “College? Already?!! Feels like just the other day I was Mrs. Whichin’ it with you and you were 13 ! O well guess that was just a wrinkle in time 😉. Congratulations dear one. USC, you will bless that campus.🤎💜❤️.”

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis also sent Reid some love in the comments, writing, “Woooooooooohooooooo!!!!!! Brilliant! Awesome!!! Congratulations ❤️.”

Other celebrity friends of hers chimed in as well, with Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle writing, “congratulations !!!!!!!!.” Elaine Welteroth of The Talk also wrote under the video with, “Awwww!!! Congrats Stormyyyy!!! Let’s GOOOOO❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

