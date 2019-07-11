Actress Storm Reid of A Wrinkle in Time and HBO’s Euphoria is joining actor Idris Elba and actress Viola Davis on Warner Bros. Suicide Squad sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

All that is known about Reid’s role is that she will play the daughter of Elba’s character, but everything else is being kept hush-hush.

READ MORE: Ava DuVernay tapped to direct new DC Comics flick

Reid’s breakthrough role came with A Wrinkle in Time, directed by Ava DuVernay and starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. The 16-year-old also played a role in Twelve Years a Slave, an adaptation of the story of Solomon Northup, and in When They See Us, DuVernay’s Netflix adaptation of the story of the Central Park Five.

Production for the movie, entitled The Suicide Squad will begin in September and Atlanta is being considered as a location, according to THR.

The movie is slated to hit theaters in August of 2021, according to Variety.

The original Suicide Squad became a surprise box office hit back in 2016 and grossed $747 million worldwide, Variety reports. The film was an adaptation of a DC Comics series about a team of supervillains coerced into working for the government. Will Smith played the character Deadshot in the original.

Last year, Variety reported Smith would not be reprising that role. Sources told the news organization that scheduling was the reason and that the parting took place on amicable terms.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith launching media company Westbrook Inc.

Rumors circulated that Elba would be replacing Smith, but that is not the case and Elba will assume a completely different role, according to Looper.com.

One reason for this is that the those behind the film want to leave the door open for Smith to return as Deadshot some time in the future, according to Looper.

The news organization speculates that Elba will be cast as Slade Wilson, also known as Deathstroke. The Wilson character has a daughter named Rose, also known as the Ravager, with whom he shares a love-hate relationship.