Kelly Rowland reveals she gave birth on Zoom using ‘the proper angle only’

Rowland gave birth to her second son Noah in January

Giving birth during a pandemic is no small feat. Recently during an appearance on Ellen, Kelly Rowland opened up about how she was able to make sure her family was able to involved during her January delivery despite the social distancing guidelines.

“The last time, when I had (first son) Titan, my family was in there, and this time they weren’t,” Rowland told guest host Kalen Allen on Wednesday’s episode. “Everybody was feeling a way about that, because we like to be at each other’s births. So yeah, we got on Zoom and everyone was there.”

The 40-year-old singer also teased that she used “the proper angle only,” while her second son, Noah, was entering the world, but stopped short of divulging too much about what a virtual birth actually looked like. She did however note that her whole family is “really happy” to be home together.

“I’m happy, and my son is absolutely in love with his baby brother, and we’re just really happy,” Rowland gushed. “It’s really sweet. The house is very sweet. I love it.”

She also confirmed that her Destiny’s Child bandmates Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams have already met her bundle of joy, explaining, “I have pictures, of course, of them holding him and just loving on him and hugging him and everything.”

“I always say, Destiny’s Child is one thing, that’s singing together and winning awards and everything like that, but the friendship that we share still to this day, I just can’t even tell you,” Rowland continued. “I love my girls, my sisters.”

Last month the mother of two sat down with Kirk Franklin for an episode of his Good Words with Kirk Franklin podcast. She spoke candidly with the pastor about being more spiritual than religious and why her church did not agree with the music she produced with Destiny’s Child.

Kelly Rowland attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“The saints there didn’t quite…the saints didn’t really take to the fact that I was going to be singing this secular music. I was like, that’s cool, and found me another church that I wanted to go to that did not care. And that’s what happened with that,” said Rowland in regards to her church not approving of the group’s music.

Thankfully for us, she did not fall under the church’s pressure because Destiny’s Child is one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

“I didn’t need to hear the other judgmental side of that. I was not about that. I didn’t care. I was chasing a dream and it felt right to me in my gut. I wasn’t going to jeopardize my faith or anything else for that,” Rowland shared.

She continued, “And my mom catching the brunt of that, that really sucked. I think at the beginning it was like, ‘oh this is cute, we’ll see how far they get.’ Now when them checks start rolling in…[laughs].”

