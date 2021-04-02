Saweetie, Quavo break their silence on elevator altercation

Law enforcement is reportedly looking into the squabble between the now-split pair captured on video in a Los Angeles elevator.

Rappers Saweetie and Quavo are opening up about the video that recently emerged capturing an altercation between the two in a Los Angeles elevator.

In a statement to Billboard, Quavo wrote: “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Quavo of Migos (left) and Saweetie (right) are shown attending the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center last January in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

For her part, Saweetie issued a statement to TMZ two days after the video emerged.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago,” she maintained. “While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship, and we have both since moved on.”

As previously reported, the couple broke up recently, with Saweetie tweeting: “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

She followed up with: “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

Quavo, who’s a member of Migos, referenced Saweetie’s tweets later on the social media platform.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he posted on Twitter. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” tweeted Guavo. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.” He ended the post with a praying hands emoji.

Los Angeles County law enforcement is reportedly looking into the incident. According to TMZ, they are looking to question the pair separately about what led up to — and what happened after — the altercation.

