Stacey Abrams criticizes corporate response to Georgia’s restrictive new voting laws

The woman who helped turn Georgia blue says that the corporate response to new voter laws has been tepid

Stacey Abrams is a rising star in the Democrat party who always seems to keep her cool no matter what is thrown her way. But this week she didn’t mince any words when calling out the “mealy-mouthed responses” from Georgia-based companies who have yet to take a strong stance against the controversial election law that was passed last month.

“The companies that stood silently by or gave mealy-mouthed responses during the debate were wrong,” Abrams said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what critics believe amounts to voter suppression. “What people want to know now is where they stand on this fundamental issue of voting rights.”

EXCLUSIVE: Coca-Cola CEO says the restrictive Georgia voting law is "unacceptable…it is a step backward…"



Quincey also says "this legislation is wrong, and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and in now even more clearly in public" pic.twitter.com/cdruteEiat — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 31, 2021

While the former 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate clarified that a boycott of the companies was not necessary “yet,” she did admit she was “deeply disappointed” that those in question only spoke up after the hotly contested bill was signed into law.

To her point, both Coca-Cola and Delta eventually came out with statements denouncing the law, with Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey characterizing it as “unacceptable” and “a step backwards.”

“This legislation is wrong, and needs to be remedied,” continued Quincey. “And we will continue to advocate for it both in private and now even more clearly in public.”

Abrams says that she hopes that the public’s resistance to the new laws will ultimately make a difference in the corporate response.

Stacey Abrams talks to Georgia Democratic Electors on December 14, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

“Hopefully, we’ll build such a hue and cry that the legislature will have to correct what they’ve done,” Abrams continued. “But these companies sell their products across the country, and across the country, there are Black and brown voters who need to know they’re not being left behind.”

On Friday, according to ESPN, major league baseball opted to move the 2021 All-Star game from Georgia, a move supported by President Joe Biden. per theGrio.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States.

We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

The loss of the MLB All-Star game could be major to Georgia’s economy. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, taxpayers would see about $2M in expenses but the county would see a “robust return” on the investment.

