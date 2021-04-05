Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain over Georgia voting laws

The ladies of 'The View' tackled MLB's decision to boycott Georgia but McCain's answer sparked a new controversy

Georgia’s new laws continue to ignite discussions.

Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast.

McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision. She added he is the “first sitting president in U.S. history to call for an economic boycott targeting a specific state.”

Donald Trump also issued a statement calling for a boycott of the sport and called out the “Radical Left Democrats, who do not want voter I.D.”

The former president of the United States is now urging a boycott of our national pastime. pic.twitter.com/sunb82hYOf April 3, 2021

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

McCain claimed since MLB is boycotting Georgia other places should be subject to the same treatment.

Whoopi Goldber and Meghan McCain on “The View” on Monday, April 5. (Screenshot, ABC)

“They should boycott that too,” said McCain. “Put your money where your mouth is. Just completely remove yourself entirely from Georgia since it’s a racist, deplorable, unforgivable place.”

She then adds:

“If we’re going to do this sliding scale with the Biden administration, you need to come out today and boycott the Beijing Olympics,” she explained “There is mass genocide going on with the Uighurs there. You have nothing to say?! We’re still going to the Olympics where mass genocide is happening, but we’re going boycott everything in the state of Georgia. That is ridiculous!”

Eventually, View cohost Whoopi Goldberg interrupts, first saying, “Oh, for frog’s legs”…and then, ‘Are you done?”

“Yes, yes. Sorry,” responds McCain who seemed momentarily confused by Goldberg’s interruption.

Goldberg then responded saying the laws, which were intended to counter alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election, were based on untruths in the first place.

“I’m telling you this all came about because of a lie,” she said. “There was no problem with the election. There was no problem. They couldn’t find one. They couldn’t find one. So let’s start with that.”

Watch the entire segment below:

As per theGrio, prominent figures are fighting back against Georgia’s new voting laws:

Stacey Abrams is a rising star in the Democrat party who always seems to keep her cool no matter what is thrown her way. But this week she didn’t mince any words when calling out the “mealy-mouthed responses” from Georgia-based companies who have yet to take a strong stance against the controversial election law that was passed last month.

“The companies that stood silently by or gave mealy-mouthed responses during the debate were wrong,” Abrams said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what critics believe amounts to voter suppression. “What people want to know now is where they stand on this fundamental issue of voting rights.”

EXCLUSIVE: Coca-Cola CEO says the restrictive Georgia voting law is "unacceptable…it is a step backward…"



Quincey also says "this legislation is wrong, and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and in now even more clearly in public" pic.twitter.com/cdruteEiat — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 31, 2021

While the former 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate clarified that a boycott of the companies was not necessary “yet,” she did admit she was “deeply disappointed” that those in question only spoke up after the hotly contested bill was signed into law.

To her point, both Coca-Cola and Delta eventually came out with statements denouncing the law, with Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey characterizing it as “unacceptable” and “a step backwards.”

“This legislation is wrong, and needs to be remedied,” continued Quincey. “And we will continue to advocate for it both in private and now even more clearly in public.”

Abrams says that she hopes that the public’s resistance to the new laws will ultimately make a difference in the corporate response.

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

