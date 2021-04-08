Dr. Dre accuses wife Nicole Young of fabricating abuse claims for money

The music mogul has clapped back at his ex's latest attempt to bag half his wealth

Dr. Dre claims his estranged wife Nicole Young is fabricating wild abuse tales so she can squeeze more money out of him.

The music mogul has filed new legal docs in which he claps back at Young’s attempt to secure half his wealth by bringing up his past history of domestic violence, Complex reports.

In the docs, Dre (born Andre Young) allegedly claims that his ex only made the abuse accusations after filing for divorce and later realizing that the prenup would not allow her to receive half of his reported billion-dollar fortune. Per TMZ, Dre also denies abusing Young before they were married.

As theGRIO previously reported, according to the official divorce documents, Young cites years of violence and abuse and claims Dr. Dre punched her in the face. She states, “I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life…it is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

Nicole Young and Dr. Dre (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Per court documents, Young claims Dre held a gun to her head twice during their marriage, in 2000 and 2001. She also alleges that he “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

In Young’s legal doc, she notes that Dre’s “long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees.”

In March, Young was denied her request for an emergency restraining order against Dre, after claiming to fear her soon-to-be ex-husband. She used the lyrics to a recently released rap song titled “Greedy B—-” when she petitioned the court. In the track, Dre addresses his divorce and his recent hospitalization after a brain aneurysm.

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury, I see you trying to f— me while I’m in surgery/In ICU, death bed, on some money sh–, greedy b—, take a pick, girl you know how money get … You know we don’t tolerate that nonsense, by any means get your hand up out my pocket/This life is private just like the pilot, it’s been decided, this the Poseidon.”

Young said in her filing that Dre “has upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else,” TMZ reported.

A judge decided, however, there was “insufficient evidence,” and the song was not enough to warrant the protection.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre and his lawyer Laura Wasser claim to have only seen or been in contact with Young once since she filed for divorce in June 2020, when she came to visit him in the hospital.

In the past, Dre has denied the violence allegations, saying, “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety,” but Young fired back by stating he “blatantly lies.”

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June of 2020 after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple shares two children, Truice and Truly.

Back in September, it was reported that Young was seeking $2million a month in spousal support.

