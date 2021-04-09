Virtual experience of George Floyd’s ‘final moments’ cancelled following backlash

News of Floyd's murder reenactment came from a pitch, but CrimeDoor later said it wouldn't be featured on the app.

CrimeDoor, an augmented-reality app that recreates true-crime events, has cancelled its planned rollout of an AR-based experience of the final moments of the life of George Floyd.

A report from Variety notes that news of his murder reenactment came from a press release pitch sent to several reporters about the company’s forthcoming product offerings. However, CrimeDoor officials said the announcement was “a very early and unapproved draft” and that Floyd’s killing would not be featured on the app.

“While George Floyd was at one point discussed internally as a current moment that would go down in history due to the crime’s nature and societal impact, the CrimeDoor team decided that [the Floyd killing] was too sensitive, and the timing did not feel right to feature it,” the spokesperson told Variety via email. “No case profile or AR door has been created around this, and there is no plan to launch this currently.”

CrimeDoor touts itself as an app that “highlights crimes from the victim’s point of view and through partnerships with notable media authorities.” It claims to provide “unique context to crime scenes, with access to authentic news offerings.”

Upcoming true-crime AR experiences from CrimeDoor include the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr.; it recently launched a 3D look at the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The app has previously highlighted the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson, Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., among others.

“These are all cases that have been widely covered in the news, and the AR has been created from crime-scene photos, where available, and historical text/accounts to ensure accuracy with the aim of the AR as an education tool,” a representative told Variety.

The app sells most recreations for $1.99, while some are free. It also offers a monthly subscription service for $4.99, which gives unlimited access to all of its features.

