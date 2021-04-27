Amber Stevens West expecting baby No. 2 with husband

"We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care," she said.

Actress Amber Stevens West revealed she and her husband actor Andrew J. West are pregnant with their second child in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The 34-year-old talent shared the news on Tuesday by uploading a family photo featuring the couple and their daughter, 2-year-old Ava.

“While in NY shooting @runtheworldstarz I was also working on another project and in the early morning of Nov 22, @andrewjwest birthday, we confirmed that second project was a success!” she wrote.

Actress Amber Stevens West attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

She continued, ” We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care which is why we are making a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance to help ensure more women, especially women of color, have the opportunity to have healthy families.”

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance is a Black women-led cross-sectoral alliance nonprofit organization. Through its work, the group centers Black mamas to advocate, drive research, build power, and shift culture for Black maternal health, rights, and justice. According to the website, BMMA “envision[s] a world where Black mamas have the rights, respect, and resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy.

BMMA’s goals are to change policy, cultivate research, advance care for Black mothers, and shift culture.

Mrs. Stevens West met her Mr. on set where the two fell in love. During an interview with Page Six in 2019, she shared more of their romance story. The pair co-starred on the series Greek and tied the knot in 2016. He was cast to play her love interest on the fictional show.

“So I knew ahead of time that they were casting a boyfriend for Ashleigh and I remember telling [Patrick] Sean Smith, ‘Can you please cast someone taller than me?’ Because I’m 5’9, a lot of actors are shorter than me,” she shared. ““That’s all I said, that was my only requirement. I was like, ‘Please, I can’t have another love interest where I have to wear flats and I’m hunching over.’”

Actors Amber Stevens (L) and Andrew J. West attend the season 5 premiere of “The Walking Dead” at AMC Universal City Walk on October 2, 2014 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She continued to describe how after he earned the part and the two initially met, she went on with her own research.

“I found his MySpace and stalked him a little,” she added. “I knew he was coming back for another episode, but I didn’t know when I would see him again. At the end of the day I ran out and was like, ‘Do you have Facebook?’ … like a psycho.”

The couple went on to exchange Facebook messages and bonded over former President Barack Obama’s historic election win.

“We’ve been together ever since and that was 10 years ago,” she said to Page Six during the 2019 interview.

