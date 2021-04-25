Christina Milian welcomes son Kenna: ‘Welcome to the world baby boy’

Milian announced the arrival of her son on Instagram

Singer Christina Milian took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her third child on Saturday, a son named Kenna.

Milian shared a glowing photo of her holding the newborn, announcing, “Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy!”

“Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? 👀) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it’s party of 5 baby!” she said.

The 39-year-old “Dip It Low” singer shares a 14-month old son, Isaiah, with her partner Matt Pokora. “Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/best friend a woman can ask for. You’re a king in my eyes,” she said.

Milian is also the mother of an 11-year-old, Violet, from her previous marriage to singer/songwriter and music producer The Dream. In a 2018 appearance on The Real, when discussing co-parenting, Milian said it all works out due to their “really cool friendship.”

Pokora shared a photo of him holding his newborn son with a caption welcoming Kenna and called Milian “amazing.”

In December, Milian announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of Pokora kneeling on the beach and kissing her stomach. “You and Me + 3 🌏 #more love,” she captioned the photo.

Amongst her celebrity friends extending their warm wishes to the singer including reality TV personality Malika Haqq who commented, “Congratulations babe” and actress Vanessa Hudgens who responded, “Gorgeoussss.” Singer Cassie, who welcomed her second child with husband Alex Fine last month, said “Congratulations!!! 😍😍”

Over the years, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing actress has shared how becoming a mother has changed her life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Christina Milian attends The Hair-Tique presented by Phil On Hair at Goya Studios on September 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

“When I took time off to raise Violet, my career hit a screeching halt,” Milian said in 2015. “The second that she was born, it was, like, instantly I became a child again. It’s like I see the world with new eyes. Not only is this my life to live, this is for my daughter. If you really go into it with the mentality that you can do it and this has all been placed into your life for a reason at this time, then, hey, you gotta go with it.”

