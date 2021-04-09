Pentagon police officer charged with murder after shooting in Maryland

Officer David Hall Dixon was off-duty in Maryland when he fired his weapon at two individuals

A Pentagon police officer is in custody after shooting and killing two people.

Officer David Hall Dixon was off-duty in Maryland when he fired his weapon at two individuals he assumed were attempting to steal a car. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder on Friday. According to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, he is being held without bond.

The incident took place at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The officer thought he witnessed individuals stealing a car in a condominium complex. As the individuals drove off, he shot after them. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dixon, who identified himself as a Pentagon officer and a complex resident.

James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights, and Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville, died from their wounds at the hospital. An autopsy showed the bullets struck the victims in the back.

Dixon was taken into custody Friday morning and was officially charged with two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, and two counts of second-degree murder.

On the assault on Michael Thomas, who was driving the vehicle, Dixon faces attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

“Our investigation reveals that Mr. Dixon’s overview of events was inconsistent with the facts in the case,” Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said at a news conference Friday. “Mr. Dixon had no lawful or justifiable reason to shoot and kill Mr. Williams and Mr. Johnson.”

.@TakomaParkPD chief on the arrest of off-duty Pentagon officer David Hall Dixon for double murder: "He was a civilian who acted as a civilian." In response to a @BruceLeshan question: "We absolutely encourage people not to take action if they observe criminal activity." (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/IDE2jo06Ua April 9, 2021

“He was a civilian, who acted as a civilian, who happened to be a law enforcement officer in another jurisdiction,” said DeVaul.

The “PFPA (Pentagon Force Protection Agency) will be conducting an internal administrative investigation,” said Sue Gough a Pentagon spokesperson.

The officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He started with the agency in 2019.

According to a statement on behalf of Dr. Daniel P. Walsh, the PFPA acting director, they are “conducting a stand-down with our officers to ensure they have a full understanding of their off duty responsibilities, and review our use of force policy and jurisdictional considerations.”

PFPA officers are only allowed to fire their weapon off duty “when violence is being committed or immediately threatened.”

An off-duty Pentagon police officer has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two men outside a Takoma Park condo building. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

