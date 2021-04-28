‘Framing Britney Spears’ team working on doc about Janet Jackson Super Bowl saga

The news follows Justin Timberlake's public apology to Jackson earlier this year.

Loading the player...

According to recent reports, the team behind Framing Britney Spears has their sights set on another pop icon for their next documentary: Janet Jackson.

Covering the infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance and the saga that followed, producers Left/Right TV are reportedly hoping to dive right into the “Nipplegate” controversy, showing the moment from a completely different angle. The infamous “wardrobe malfunction” caused a media frenzy that ultimately affected Jackson’s career, specifically in significantly low post-performance album sales.

The peculiar common thread between the Super Bowl saga and the #FreeBritneyMovement is the involvement of pop star Justin Timberlake.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

While Jackson’s career saw a substantial shift, the controversial moment was essentially at the beginning of Timberlake’s solo career, launching him into superstardom.

Framing Britney Spears, which follows Spears’ relationship to the media and her current conservatorship, spent a substantial amount of time on Timberlake, specifically how the public perceived the pair’s relationship. Also benefiting from a specific narrative, the documentary highlights how Timberlake essentially vilified Spears with his “Cry Me a River” music video.

Read More: Justin Timberlake planned Janet’s ‘wardrobe malfunction,’ ex-stylist claims

Similar to the #FreeBritney movement, #JusticeForJanet has been gaining traction for years. As theGrio‘s Cortney Wills noted, many felt Jackson even deserved to perform with Timberlake when he took the Super Bowl stage in 2017, although she did not make an appearance. Between the years of #JusticeForJanet and #FreeBritney bubbling to the surface, the Framing Britney Spears doc seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, leading to Timberlake’s first official apology to both women — ever — earlier this year.

On Instagram, the “Mirrors” singer wrote: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Read More: Justin Timberlake apologizes to Janet Jackson, Britney Spears for past actions

He then goes on to refer to both Spears and Jackson: “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

While news of the next documentary is only just surfacing, it has been reported at Us Weekly that neither Jackson nor Timberlake will not be involved with it in any capacity.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

