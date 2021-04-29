‘Pose’ exhibition ball announced ahead of season 3 premiere

Referred to as 'The Final Pose,' the ball will be a virtual event available to "all who can attend"

Ahead of the premiere of its final season, FX has announced a Pose exhibition ball that will feature exclusive ball performances, guest judges and more.

As theGrio previously reported, Pose is gearing up to air its third and final season after an acclaimed run. Per an official statement, series creator Steven Canals is proud of the work they have done ahead of the final season.

He shared, “I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life.”

Now, in celebration of the show’s final season, FX has announced The Final Pose – An Exhibition Ball that is set to air on Sunday, May 2.

Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Per an official announcement of the interactive event, The Final Pose – An Exhibition Ball is a fabulous 90-minute affair preceding the season 3 premiere of the FX drama. Pose’s runway choreographer (Twiggy Pucci Garçon) will reportedly host the event, which will honor ” ball culture from the 80s to today.” The event will also be “open to all who can attend.”

Many members of the show’s revolutionary creative team have made statements regarding the end of the trailblazing series. Janet Mock, who herself is the first trans woman hired as a TV writer and to write/direct an episode of TV, released a statement commenting on the show’s legacy.

She explained, “My life has been forever changed because of Pose, a drama series that centered around trans and queer people, people living with HIV/AIDS, and Black and Latinx people – without trepidation or apology.”

Jason A. Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Eric Schrier, Janet Mock, Brad Simpson, Dyllón Burnside, Alexis Martin Woodall, Steven Canals, Hailie Sahar, Dominique Jackson, Angel Bismark Curiel, Mj Rodriguez, Ryan Jamaal Swain, guest, Angelica Ross, Our Lady J, Sherry Marsh, and Billy Porter attend FX Network’s “Pose” season 2 premiere on June 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Final Pose – An Exhibition Ball will air on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by the premiere of Pose season 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. You can watch the ball at http://fxnetworks.com/, or at Pose’s various social media accounts and on Youtube.

