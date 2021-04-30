Cardi B only had 48 hours to write verse for new DJ Khaled collab

The rapper went on Instagram live to detail her process collaborating with Khaled.

Loading the player...

In a recent Instagram live, Cardi B explains she only had 48 hours to write her verse for her new DJ Khaled collaboration.

Read More: Cardi B files trademark for Bardi Beauty makeup, hair and skincare line

DJ Khaled is back. The famed DJ dropped his latest album, Khaled Khaled, on Friday, and it features major collaborations with artists like Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nas, Drake, and more.

His collaboration with Cardi, however, almost didn’t even make the final cut of the album. Revealed in an Instagram Live, Cardi B only had 48 hours to write her verse on the track she is featured on, “BIG PAPER (feat. Cardi B).”

Cardi B performs onstage during on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Opening up to her followers on Instagram, Cardi B explained, “Literally, I didn’t [think] I was going to make the record, to be honest with you. I didn’t [think] I was going to make it. I got the beat before yesterday… and yes, I wrote the record. And I was just like brainstorming, brainstorming.”

She continued, “One thing I’ve been really insecure about is my accent, I have a really big accent and my pronunciation…so I was making sure that everything was mixed right. Literally, I think Khaled got the song today at 7 a.m. my time.”

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and DJ Khaled accept the award for Best Collaboration onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Speaking directly to her fans while also teasing more music to come, Cardi explained towards the end, “I hope you guys like it. It’s just a little something-something to hold y’all up until I release my next project.”

Read More: Cardi B gushes over LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri: ‘I see a future superstar’

Khaled also updated his fans once Cardi’s work got sent in, re-releasing the tracklist hours before the album dropped. He shared in a post, “BREAKING NEWS…UPDATED TRACKLISTING ALERT!! CARDI B VOCALS IS IN!! ALBUM 101% DONE!!!! #KHALEDKHALED TONIGHT MIDNIGHT !! @iamcardib.”

This, of course, isn’t Cardi’s first collaboration with DJ Khaled. The rapper worked with Khaled and Jennifer Lopez for the hit song, “Dinero.” The song went on to be a success for all involved, eventually winning Best Collaboration at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Read More: Cardi B responds to Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens after hosts slam ‘WAP’ performance

Check out Cardi’s song from Khaled’s new album, “Big Paper” (complete with her last-minute verse) below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

