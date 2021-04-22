Cardi B files trademark for Bardi Beauty makeup, hair and skincare line

The rapper reportedly has her sights set on "cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare," and more for the beauty line.

Loading the player...

The celebrity beauty brand field is about to get the Cardi treatment. According to TMZ, Cardi B has filed legal documents to trademark Bardi Beauty in hopes of launching a complete and extensive beauty line.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Cardi B performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Read More: Cardi B responds to Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens after hosts slam ‘WAP’ performance

Per TMZ, the Grammy-winning rapper has her sights set on making a splash in the beauty industry with a variety of products. She reportedly wants to have “cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish,” and more under the Bardi Beauty umbrella.

According to the legal documents, Cardi signed the papers with her legal name, Belcalis Almanzar, as CEO of Washpoppin.

This is not the first time that Cardi has hinted at entering the Beauty field. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from 2019, she was asked, “When is the beauty line coming?” by an E.T. anchor. She responded with a little laugh before saying that it should be coming “very soon.”

She assured, “it’s something that I want to do.” With that interview, it’s evident that expanding into beauty has been on the “WAP” singer’s mind for quite some time.

Celebrity beauty lines have increased in popularity over recent years. From Rihanna‘s successful Fenty brand to Alicia Keys and J.Lo dipping into skincare and make-up, beauty seems to be a great way for celebrities to grow their brands and connect even more with their fans.

Cardi has already had an impressive 2021 so far. From her latest single “Up” to her highly publicized Grammys performance with Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper seems to be just getting started. She also broke a major record in March, becoming the first female rapper to have a song go diamond (“Bodak Yellow”).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Read More: Cardi B gushes over LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri: ‘I see a future superstar’

In a video thanking her fans for helping her achieve such a monumental record, she explained, “They’re telling me, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet with Atlantic’ … then I’m here, and I just got this crazy surprise, and I think you guys are gonna find out tomorrow.”

She continued, “I just wanna say thank you guys so much because without you guys this wouldn’t happen. Like, this really made my day, and this really uplifted me for this crazy performance.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

