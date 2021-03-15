Cardi B gushes over LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri: ‘I see a future superstar’

The rapper shared Zhuri's video on her official Instagram account

Cardi B’s latest single, “Up” has become a viral sensation. With fellow celebrities and fans heading to TikTok and Instagram to celebrate the rapper’s song and killer dance moves, the #UpChallenge proves Cardi has a knack for viral dance challenges.

The latest celebrity to try their hand at the #UpChallenge is none other than Zhuri James, LeBron James’ six-year-old daughter.

Cardi B gushed over Zhuri‘s version in a post on her Instagram page.

Cardi B performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Over the weekend, James posted a video of his daughter doing her own version of the #UpChallenge to his Instagram. He cheekily wrote in the caption, “Yeah it’s officially over for me guys!! I feel bad for whomever my Baby Z decides to bring home first!”

He also gave a shoutout to Zhuri’s dance teacher, writing, “Look at my mama face getting it in with her dance instructor/teacher Ms. @candice. After they end their scheduled routined session she allows a freestyle and Zhuri pick that song.”

The video quickly gained attention, with many of James’ friends and followers quickly commenting on Zhuri’s video. NBA player Kyle Kuzma wrote in the comments, “Bruh she goin craaazy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.” The singer Monica also commented, cheering Zhuri on underneath the video, writing, “GOOOOOOO Z….. 😂😂😂.”

It wasn’t long before Cardi B herself caught wind of the video, reposting it to her own page. Raving over Zhuri, the rapper wrote, “How is she soo good at this ? This is soo dope .Yes ! Yes we all see cuteness but bayybee I see a future superstar. Sooo adorable! I’m maaa hype lols.”

Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle also posted a video of herself dancing to Cardi’s latest hit single. Showing off some major moves, the singer wrote under the video, “things i try to do on a friday night 😭😂#upchallenge.”

As theGrio previously reported, Ciara also went viral dancing along to the song while on vacation with her husband Russell Wilson. Black Twitter was quick to praise Ciara for her moves, with one user writing, “Every time she drops a twerk video, a baby announcement comes shortly after. I love this for her.”

This isn’t the first time Zhuri has blown up online. The little dancer already has quite the following, with over 300K followers on Instagram and counting. She also has a YouTube channel All Things Zhuri where she shares her adventures, hobbies, and actives with fans.

